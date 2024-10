A still image taken from handout video provided in late September by the Russian Defense ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen firing BM-21 ‘Grad’ a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launchers toward Ukrainian positions. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military hit the largest oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea early Monday, causing a large fire at the facility. Explosions at the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia were heard at about 4 a.m., local time. The -Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed their attack on the facility but no casualties were reported. Advertisement

"There's a fire at the Feodosia oil depot," Oleg Kryuchkov, the Russian-appointed lead of Crimea said, according to the Kyiv Independent. "Emergency services are on the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported."

The Ukrainian military attacked the same oil facility with a drone back in March. The Feodosia plant is one of two large oil facilities in Crimea. The other is located in Sevastopol.

Local emergency crews evacuated 300 people from around Feodosia because of the fire.

Kyiv has been asking for permission to use long-range weapons received by its Western allies for strikes deep inside Russia as a way of turning the tide in the invasion. Ukraine said 17 people were injured in Kherson after a Russian airstrike Monday.