Oct. 5, 2024 / 4:21 PM

U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted joint naval and air strikes against 15 Houthi targets in Yemen.

The joint operation Friday targeted Houthi offensive capabilities after the militant group targeted more than 100 ships, sank two and hijacked another in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in support of Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

U.S. and British warships and aircraft targeted military outposts, including five Houthi compounds, and at least one airport in Yemen.

U.S. Central Command controls U.S. forces and military operations in the Middle East and said the strikes occurred at 5 p.m. local time.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safe and more secure for U.S., coalition and merchant vessels," Central Command officials posted on X.

The joint operations struck an airport in the port city of Hodeida, a Houthi-controlled military base in the Katheib area, the Seiyana area near Sanaa and the Dhamar province, Houthi media reported.

The strikes occurred after Houthis earlier in the week threatened to escalate military operations against Israel and recently attacked U.S. warships.

The Houthis launched less than a dozen ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and two drones against three U.S. ships sailing through the Babel-Madeb Strait, which U.S. Navy destroyers intercepted and destroyed.

The Houthis shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen on Monday, which the U.S. acknowledged.

The Houthis are an Iranian-backed militant force and began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November in support of Hamas in its war on Israel.

Latest Headlines

Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
World News // 3 hours ago
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israelis are marking the one-year anniversary of last year's deadly attack by the militant group Hamas near the border with Gaza that saw around 1,200 people killed and over 200 taken hostage.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
World News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon with the risk of "life-threatening impacts" to Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Russia ending Taliban terrorist organization designation
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia ending Taliban terrorist organization designation
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russia plans to remove Afghanistan's governing Taliban government from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Russian state-run TASS News Agency reported.
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
World News // 1 hour ago
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that claimed at least 21 lives in central Bosnia-and Herzegovina on Friday.
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
World News // 5 hours ago
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
World News // 5 hours ago
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bypassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest billionaire with a fortune of about $211 billion.
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines operating in Canada must offer passengers standardized compensation for canceled international flights within the companies' control, the country's highest court ruled Friday.
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
World News // 1 day ago
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in European Union countries may access the phones and data of people not accused of committing serious crimes, the EU highest court ruled Friday.
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
World News // 1 day ago
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Thursday it approved the first mpox invitro diagnostic for emergency use. The Affinity m MPXV assay, made by Abbott Molecular, will expand global diagnostic capacity.
