Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2024 / 2:55 PM

21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain

By Mike Heuer
Rescue workers dig through rubble left by landslides and flooding caused by torrential rains Thursday night into Friday morning in the Donja Jablanica village in Bosnia. Photo by Nidal Saljic/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Rescue workers dig through rubble left by landslides and flooding caused by torrential rains Thursday night into Friday morning in the Donja Jablanica village in Bosnia. Photo by Nidal Saljic/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that claimed at least 21 lives in central Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Many residents are missing in Donja Jablanica and other villages in central Bosnia as rescuers sift through the rubble in search of dozens of missing people.

Advertisement

Heavy rains caused swollen rivers, flash flooding and landslides in the Jablanica area, which is about 44 miles southwest of Sarajevo.

The overnight storm washed out many roads, railways and bridges or blocked them with debris, which has made it impossible to reach some communities until cleared.

"There are some villages in the area that still cannot be reached," a Mountain Rescue Service official told media. "We don't know what we will find there."

Many homes in Donja Jablanica are buried under rubble that was made worse by a landslide that carried rubble from a quarry located above the village.

The rubble destroyed and buried many homes and vehicles.

Government officials declared a state of emergency in the affected area.

Deaths are reported in several villages, and local officials expect the death toll to rise.

The European Union Force in Bosnia is using helicopters and deployed an engineering unit and a special rescue team to help rescue victims.

Advertisement

A British special unit that was training in Bosnia also is helping with recovery efforts.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened
World News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon with the risk of "life-threatening impacts" to Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
World News // 1 hour ago
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israelis are marking the one-year anniversary of last year's deadly attack by the militant group Hamas near the border with Gaza that saw around 1,200 people killed and over 200 taken hostage.
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
World News // 3 hours ago
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bypassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest billionaire with a fortune of about $211 billion.
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines operating in Canada must offer passengers standardized compensation for canceled international flights within the companies' control, the country's highest court ruled Friday.
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
World News // 1 day ago
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in European Union countries may access the phones and data of people not accused of committing serious crimes, the EU highest court ruled Friday.
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
World News // 1 day ago
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Thursday it approved the first mpox invitro diagnostic for emergency use. The Affinity m MPXV assay, made by Abbott Molecular, will expand global diagnostic capacity.
Google threatens to cut New Zealand news site links if it has to pay for news content
World News // 1 day ago
Google threatens to cut New Zealand news site links if it has to pay for news content
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Google Friday told New Zealand unless it can keep using news content without paying for it, Google will stop linking to all New Zealand news sites. Google's threat is against the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill.
European Union votes to impose double-digit tariffs on Chinese EVs
World News // 1 day ago
European Union votes to impose double-digit tariffs on Chinese EVs
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed Friday to proceed with the imposition of tarrifs on Chinese electric vehicles exactly one year after launching a probe into whether Beijing was subsidizing its domestic EV industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement