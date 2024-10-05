Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2024 / 6:39 PM

2-year-old boy 'trampled to death' aboard migrant boat in English Channel

By Don Jacobson
Migrants cross the English Channel on a small boat with a French warship in the background on March 6. French officials said a 2-year-old boy was "trampled to death" aboard an inflatable dinghy, one of four migrants on two boats who died while attempting illegal crossings on Saturday. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
Migrants cross the English Channel on a small boat with a French warship in the background on March 6. French officials said a 2-year-old boy was "trampled to death" aboard an inflatable dinghy, one of four migrants on two boats who died while attempting illegal crossings on Saturday. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old boy was "trampled to death" and three other migrants seeking to cross the English Channel from France to Britain also died aboard crowded small boats while at sea, French authorities said Saturday.

An unconscious child was found aboard one of the inflatable dinghies, from which 15 other migrants were rescued off the coast near Calais, according to the French Maritime Prefecture in La Manche, Normandy.

Advertisement

The child was placed aboard the rescue ship Abeille Normandie and medics with France's mobile emergency and maritime resuscitation service were flown in by a military helicopter. Despite their efforts, doctors soon afterwards pronounced the child dead.

The prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Jacques Billant, told reporters the child was a 2-year-old boy who had "suffocated to death" during a surge of people moving aboard the overcrowded vessel, which he said had nearly 90 people aboard when rescuers arrived.

Related

Three adult migrants died Saturday in a second boat that had 71 people aboard. Billant said they also likely were "crushed, suffocated and drowned" during as passengers jostled in 15 inches of water that had collected at the bottom of the craft.

Advertisement

Criminal investigations have been opened in both cases.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in a social media post the boy had been "trampled to death" on the boat and vowed stronger action against human trafficking gangs which he said have "the blood of these people on their hands."

The boy was born in Germany to a 24-year-old mother of Somali origin, local officials said, while sounding alarms about criminal gangs seeking to cram more and more people onto dangerous boats, now averaging about 65 people per craft.

Billant said the smugglers "do not hesitate to separate young children from their parents," alleging the smugglers forcibly loaded the boy onto the boat after grabbing him away from his mother, who ended up staying on shore.

Between Thursday and Saturday, French officials stopped 31 attempts to cross the English Channel. Some 250 migrants have been rescued at sea by the maritime prefecture during the two-day span.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again
World News // 9 hours ago
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon with the risk of "life-threatening impacts" to Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Global rise in oil prices expected if Israel targets Iranian fields
World News // 2 hours ago
Global rise in oil prices expected if Israel targets Iranian fields
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An about 20% rise in the global price of a barrel of oil is predicted if Israel launches missile attacks against Iranian oil fields.
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted joint naval and air strikes against 15 Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday.
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
World News // 6 hours ago
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israelis are marking the one-year anniversary of last year's deadly attack by the militant group Hamas near the border with Gaza that saw around 1,200 people killed and over 200 taken hostage.
Russia ending Taliban terrorist organization designation
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia ending Taliban terrorist organization designation
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russia plans to remove Afghanistan's governing Taliban government from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Russian state-run TASS News Agency reported.
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
World News // 4 hours ago
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that claimed at least 21 lives in central Bosnia-and Herzegovina on Friday.
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
World News // 8 hours ago
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
World News // 8 hours ago
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bypassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest billionaire with a fortune of about $211 billion.
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines operating in Canada must offer passengers standardized compensation for canceled international flights within the companies' control, the country's highest court ruled Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Biden presses recessed Congress for Hurricane Helene aid as death toll rises
Biden presses recessed Congress for Hurricane Helene aid as death toll rises
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement