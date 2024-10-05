Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2024 / 3:05 PM

Russia ending Taliban terrorist organization designation

By Simon Druker
Russia plans to remove Afghanistan’s governing Taliban government from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Russian state-run TASS News Agency reported. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI
1 of 3 | Russia plans to remove Afghanistan’s governing Taliban government from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Russian state-run TASS News Agency reported. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russia plans to remove Afghanistan's governing Taliban government from its list of designated terrorist organizations, the Russian state-run TASS News Agency reported.

The United States, which removed its military from Afghanistan in 2021, hasn't designated Taliban as a terrorist organization but doesn't recognize the government.

Advertisement

Russian's move has already been determined and is now only awaiting "finishing legal touches," according to Russian officials.

"The [Russian] Foreign Ministry jointly with the FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] and a number of other Russian agencies are putting finishing legal touches on the removal of the Taliban movement from Russia's list of terrorists," Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters in Moscow Friday.

Related

"A principal decision on this has already been made by the Russian leadership. But the process should be carried out within the Russian legal framework. Hopefully, the final decision will be announced soon,"

Russia originally added the Taliban to its list of designated terrorist groups in 2003. The designation was in response to the Taliban at the time supporting separatist groups in the Caucasus region governed by Russia.

"The Taliban is ready to fight the most dangerous wing of the Islamic State (IS), ISIS-K, which is still getting material support from the West which uses the terrorist group's capacity to carry out subversive false-flag operations on our soil," the head of Russia's FSB Alexander Bortnikov said Friday according to TASS.

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also called on Western countries in a separate address Friday to follow Russia and lift their own sanctions against the Taliban.

"We once again appeal to Western countries with an urgent call to acknowledge responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions restrictions, and return Kabul's appropriated assets," he said during opening remarks at a conference in Moscow.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen
World News // 8 minutes ago
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted joint naval and air strikes against 15 Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday.
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
World News // 2 hours ago
Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack with memorials
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israelis are marking the one-year anniversary of last year's deadly attack by the militant group Hamas near the border with Gaza that saw around 1,200 people killed and over 200 taken hostage.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
World News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon with the risk of "life-threatening impacts" to Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
World News // 1 hour ago
21 dead in central Bosnia flooding, landslides caused by torrential rain
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that claimed at least 21 lives in central Bosnia-and Herzegovina on Friday.
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
World News // 5 hours ago
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
World News // 4 hours ago
Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world's second-richest billionaire
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bypassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest billionaire with a fortune of about $211 billion.
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines operating in Canada must offer passengers standardized compensation for canceled international flights within the companies' control, the country's highest court ruled Friday.
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
World News // 1 day ago
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in European Union countries may access the phones and data of people not accused of committing serious crimes, the EU highest court ruled Friday.
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
World News // 1 day ago
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Thursday it approved the first mpox invitro diagnostic for emergency use. The Affinity m MPXV assay, made by Abbott Molecular, will expand global diagnostic capacity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf; Florida threatened again by a storm
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel strike
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement