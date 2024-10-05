Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2024 / 10:09 AM

Hurricanes Kirk, Leslie moving in Atlantic Ocean

By Allen Cone
Two hurricanes are churning with no threat to land in the Atlantic Ocean: Kirk, a Category 3 storm, and Leslie, which became a hurricane late Friday. Satellite image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Two hurricanes are churning with no threat to land in the Atlantic Ocean: Kirk, a Category 3 storm, and Leslie, which became a hurricane late Friday. Satellite image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Two hurricanes are churning with no threat to land in the Atlantic Ocean: Kirk, a Category 3 storm, and Leslie, which became a hurricane late Friday.

Kirk, in the 5 a.m. EDT advisory by the National Hurricane Center, had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, and was about 990 miles northeast of The Northern Leeward Islands and about 1,575 miles west-southwest of The Azores. Kirk wa moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Advertisement

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

"Weakening is forecast through early next week, but Kirk will remain a large hurricane for the next couple of days," NHC said.

Related

Swells generated by Kirk are affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles. They are expected to spread to the East Coast of the United States, Atlantic Canada, and the Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday, and to the Azores on Monday.

They are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Leslie was designated as a hurricane in the 11 p.m. Friday NHC advisory.

Advertisement

In the 5 a.m. EDT update, Leslie, the 12 named storm in the Atlantic this season, had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and was about 755 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Leslie was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

NHC said additional strengthening is possible through Saturday night with a gradual weakening trend forecast to begin Sunday.

The NHC is monitoring two disturbances.

In the Gulf of Mexico, showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure are located over the southwestern Gulf and gradually becoming better organized.

Development is expected with a tropical depression or storm likely to form later Saturday or Sunday as it moves slowly eastward. By early next week, the system is forecast to strengthen as it moves faster eastward or northeastward. Interests on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system, according to the 8 a.m. EDT update.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 70% and 90% through seven days.

Advertisement

Heavy rains are forecast to hit most of Florida late this weekend through the middle of next week.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Monday or Tuesday with some development possible, according to NHC.

The system is expected to move near or over the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the 8 a.m. EDT update.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 0% and 30% through seven days.

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
World News // 21 hours ago
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
World News // 22 hours ago
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines operating in Canada must offer passengers standardized compensation for canceled international flights within the companies' control, the country's highest court ruled Friday.
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
World News // 23 hours ago
EU rules police can access cell data for minor crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in European Union countries may access the phones and data of people not accused of committing serious crimes, the EU highest court ruled Friday.
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Thursday it approved the first mpox invitro diagnostic for emergency use. The Affinity m MPXV assay, made by Abbott Molecular, will expand global diagnostic capacity.
Google threatens to cut New Zealand news site links if it has to pay for news content
World News // 1 day ago
Google threatens to cut New Zealand news site links if it has to pay for news content
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Google Friday told New Zealand unless it can keep using news content without paying for it, Google will stop linking to all New Zealand news sites. Google's threat is against the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill.
European Union votes to impose double-digit tariffs on Chinese EVs
World News // 1 day ago
European Union votes to impose double-digit tariffs on Chinese EVs
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed Friday to proceed with the imposition of tarrifs on Chinese electric vehicles exactly one year after launching a probe into whether Beijing was subsidizing its domestic EV industry.
Japan to search for unexploded bombs at airports after Miyazaki airport blast
World News // 1 day ago
Japan to search for unexploded bombs at airports after Miyazaki airport blast
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The explosion of a World War II-era bomb at a Japanese airport this week has prompted the government to do a wider search for other possible unexploded bombs at airports that were targeted during the conflict.
EU Court of Justice bars Meta from using public third party data for targeted advertising
World News // 1 day ago
EU Court of Justice bars Meta from using public third party data for targeted advertising
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice ruled Friday that Meta's Facebook and other social media cannot use sexual orientation or other sensitive public data from third parties for targeted advertising.
Israel orders Lebanese villagers to flee; hits Hezbollah, Hamas leaders in Beirut, West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Lebanese villagers to flee; hits Hezbollah, Hamas leaders in Beirut, West Bank
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders early Friday for 35 settlements in southern Lebanon telling residents to leave immediately and head north of the Awali River for their own safety.
Pyongyang dismantles key railway bridge as it severs inter-Korea relations
World News // 1 day ago
Pyongyang dismantles key railway bridge as it severs inter-Korea relations
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea has reportedly been active around the Kaesong Industrial Complex, dismantling a key railway bridge and planting land mines along the Gyeongui Line, South Korean officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Michigan AG charges 4 for double voting in primary; 3 assistant clerks face charges, too
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Canadian airlines lose Supreme Court challenge, must compensate flyers
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Watchdog says Trump-appointed DHS inspector general abused power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement