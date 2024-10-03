Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 2:59 PM / Updated at 3:10 PM

U.S. praises U.K. deal to cede archipelago to Mauritius, retain control of military base

By Don Jacobson
A group of Chagossians demand a return to their former home of Diego Garcia as they attend a mass hosted by Pope Francis in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Sept. 9, 2019. Under an agreement announced Thursday, the United Kingdom will cede its Chargos Archipelago colony to Mauritius but retain control of Diego Garcia, home to a vital British-U.S. naval base in the Indian Ocean. File Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE
A group of Chagossians demand a return to their former home of Diego Garcia as they attend a mass hosted by Pope Francis in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Sept. 9, 2019. Under an agreement announced Thursday, the United Kingdom will cede its Chargos Archipelago colony to Mauritius but retain control of Diego Garcia, home to a vital British-U.S. naval base in the Indian Ocean. File Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom says it has reached a "historic" deal to cede the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean to the Republic of Mauritius, thus surrendering the final colony of Britain's once-sprawling African empire.

In a joint statement issued Thursday by the British and Mauritian governments, the two sides said sovereignty over the Chagos island chain will be transferred to Mauritius, including its largest island, Diego Garcia, which has been home to a highly strategic joint U.S.-British naval base since the 1960s.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, the United States and the U.K. will retain the rights to the base under a 99-year lease, while the thousands of native Chagossians who were controversially removed during its construction and subsequently prevented from returning will remain barred from resettling on Diego Garcia due to security concerns.

However, the remainder of the archipelago's 57 islands comprising what had been known as the British Indian Ocean Territory will be thrown open for settlement under the new jurisdiction of Mauritius. None of those islands are currently inhabited.

Related

The deal marks a turning point in decades of legal disputes over the fate of the displaced Chagossians, whose removal from their homes was condemned by Human Rights Watch last year as a crime against humanity and an example of "appalling colonialism."

Advertisement

Beginning in 1998, the islanders pursued a series of lawsuits against the British government, seeking additional monetary compensation and the right to return to the territory. In 2019 the U.N. General Assembly demanded in a non-binding resolution that the British government end its "colonial administration" of the Chagos Archipelago and that they be returned to Mauritius.

The U.K., under the Conservative Party government of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, launched multiple rounds of negotiations in 2022 in the face of growing international pressure to surrender its final African colony.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday the agreement succeeds in securing the country's vital national interests.

"This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges," he said.

"Today's agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the U.K., as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner," he added.

U.S. President Joe Biden similarly praised the deal, calling it "a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes.

Advertisement

"This agreement affirms Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, while granting the United Kingdom the authority to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius with respect to Diego Garcia," he said.

Latest Headlines

Israel hits more Hezbollah targets, border clashes reported
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel hits more Hezbollah targets, border clashes reported
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes overnight on Beirut's central Bachoura neighborhood killed at least five people, according to Lebanese health officials.
NATO chief Mark Rutte says Ukraine's membership path is 'irreversible'
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO chief Mark Rutte says Ukraine's membership path is 'irreversible'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, where he offered assurances on Kyiv's bid to join the military alliance and support for its efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.
Revolut says Meta pilot bank program to fight fraud in Britain not enough
World News // 4 hours ago
Revolut says Meta pilot bank program to fight fraud in Britain not enough
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- British financial tech firm Revolut slammed Meta's plan to expand its current fraud-fighting program with banks there, saying that the parent of Facebook is not doing enough for the victims of such scams.
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
World News // 5 hours ago
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two people suspected of having the potentially lethal Marburg virus have tested negative, according to a Thursday statement from the city of Hamburg's social welfare office. They traveled to Germany from Rwanda.
Ex-Singapore minister Subramaniam Iswaran receives 1-year prison sentence for graft
World News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Singapore minister Subramaniam Iswaran receives 1-year prison sentence for graft
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A former Singapore government minister was sentenced to 12 months in prison Thursday for corruption after admitting to receiving more than $300,000 worth of tickets to top sports events and travel and hotel hospitality.
Starbucks buys two more coffee farms in global effort to mitigate climate change impact
World News // 6 hours ago
Starbucks buys two more coffee farms in global effort to mitigate climate change impact
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Starbucks Thursday said in an effort to protect the future of coffee against climate-change impacts, it is buying two new coffee farms in Guatemala and Costa Rica. It plans to buy more farms in Africa and Asia.
2 killed, more than 100 injured as Typhoon Krathon slams into southern Taiwan
World News // 8 hours ago
2 killed, more than 100 injured as Typhoon Krathon slams into southern Taiwan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Typhoon Krathon barreled ashore on Taiwan on Thursday packing winds in excess of 100 mph and torrential rain, killing at least two people, injuring 123 and bringing the island to a standstill.
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
World News // 1 day ago
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Denmark arrested three people Wednesday following a pair of explosions overnight near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
U.S. officials to host Seoul workshop focused on North Korea's human rights violations
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. officials to host Seoul workshop focused on North Korea's human rights violations
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two U.S. officials will co-host an international workshop in South Korea that will examine human rights violations by North Korea.
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
World News // 1 day ago
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A cruise ship stranded for months on the Northern Ireland coast after a string of delays is supposedly getting ready to finally set sail on its years-long cruise around the world,.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Stellantis Q3 sales fall 20%, weighed down by Chrysler, Dodge
Stellantis Q3 sales fall 20%, weighed down by Chrysler, Dodge
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement