NATO chief Mark Rutte says Ukraine's membership path is 'irreversible'

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, where he offered assurances on Kyiv's bid to join the military alliance and support for its efforts to fend off Russia's invasion. While there are differing opinions within the 32-member alliance on Ukraine's bid to join, Rutte on Thursday reiterated that its path to membership is "irreversible" and can't be impacted by Russia. Advertisement

"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before," he said. "And will continue on this path until you become a member of our Alliance. I very much look forward to that day."

Rutte pointed to $44.1 billion in military assistance members have pledged to provide to Ukraine within a year and security agreements members have signed with Ukraine individually are "basically building the bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine.

"And I think the day will come that Ukraine is a full member of NATO," he said. "And let me add to that, if somebody might think otherwise, that Russia on this issue has no vote and no veto."

Zelensky urged NATO to jointly intercept Russian missiles attacking Ukraine as U.S. allies have done with Iranian missiles heading for Israel.

"Jointly intercepting Iranian missiles is no different from jointly intercepting Russian missiles, and especially 'Shaheds,' which link the Russian and Iranian regimes," Zelensky said.

Rutte said the decision to shoot down drones and missiles targeting allied territories are "for the national authorities" to make themselves.

"NATO has already significantly reinforced its air defenses on the eastern flank. And we recognize fully the rights of every ally to protect its own airspace," he said.

Zelensky has also repeatedly called for Western allies to allow use of long-range weapons to strike deeper within Russia, which he has said will allow Ukraine to more effectively blunt Russian attacks.

Rutte said it would be up to each ally to decide whether to allow use of long-range weapons into Russia.

"The only country here that has crossed a red line is not Ukraine, it is Russia, by starting this war," Rutte said.

"Ukraine obviously has the right to defend itself, and international law here is on the side of Ukraine, meaning that this right does not end at the border. And Russia is pursuing this illegal war, and that means that targeting Russian fighter jets and missiles before they can be used against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure can help save lives."

Rutte said NATO understands Ukraine needs more help against the Russian invasion and occupation.

"We know the need is urgent. And we are working hard to do more, and more quickly. In the last few weeks, several allies announced further military aid for Ukraine," he said. "Including new contributions from Denmark, from Latvia, the United Kingdom, and nearly $8 billion of assistance from the United States."

During his Ukraine visit Rutte said NATO is setting up a command to coordinate the provision of security assistance and training to help ensure Ukraine gets what it needs to defend itself against Russia.

Ukraine allies are meeting Oct. 12 in Ramstein, Germany for consultations with Ukraine on war support against Russia.