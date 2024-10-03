Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 11:39 AM

NATO chief Mark Rutte says Ukraine's membership path is 'irreversible'

By Doug Cunningham
New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday where he said that Kyiv's path to join the military alliance is "irreversible." Photo courtesy NATO
New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday where he said that Kyiv's path to join the military alliance is "irreversible." Photo courtesy NATO

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, where he offered assurances on Kyiv's bid to join the military alliance and support for its efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

While there are differing opinions within the 32-member alliance on Ukraine's bid to join, Rutte on Thursday reiterated that its path to membership is "irreversible" and can't be impacted by Russia.

Advertisement

"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before," he said. "And will continue on this path until you become a member of our Alliance. I very much look forward to that day."

Rutte pointed to $44.1 billion in military assistance members have pledged to provide to Ukraine within a year and security agreements members have signed with Ukraine individually are "basically building the bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine.

Advertisement

"And I think the day will come that Ukraine is a full member of NATO," he said. "And let me add to that, if somebody might think otherwise, that Russia on this issue has no vote and no veto."

During a surprise Ukraine visit Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told reporters Ukraine's NATO membership path is irreversible. He pledged $44.1 billion per year of NATO military aid.

Zelensky urged NATO to jointly intercept Russian missiles attacking Ukraine as U.S. allies have done with Iranian missiles heading for Israel.

"Jointly intercepting Iranian missiles is no different from jointly intercepting Russian missiles, and especially 'Shaheds,' which link the Russian and Iranian regimes," Zelensky said.

Rutte said the decision to shoot down drones and missiles targeting allied territories are "for the national authorities" to make themselves.

"NATO has already significantly reinforced its air defenses on the eastern flank. And we recognize fully the rights of every ally to protect its own airspace," he said.

Zelensky has also repeatedly called for Western allies to allow use of long-range weapons to strike deeper within Russia, which he has said will allow Ukraine to more effectively blunt Russian attacks.

Advertisement

Rutte said it would be up to each ally to decide whether to allow use of long-range weapons into Russia.

"The only country here that has crossed a red line is not Ukraine, it is Russia, by starting this war," Rutte said.

"Ukraine obviously has the right to defend itself, and international law here is on the side of Ukraine, meaning that this right does not end at the border. And Russia is pursuing this illegal war, and that means that targeting Russian fighter jets and missiles before they can be used against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure can help save lives."

Rutte said NATO understands Ukraine needs more help against the Russian invasion and occupation.

"We know the need is urgent. And we are working hard to do more, and more quickly. In the last few weeks, several allies announced further military aid for Ukraine," he said. "Including new contributions from Denmark, from Latvia, the United Kingdom, and nearly $8 billion of assistance from the United States."

During his Ukraine visit Rutte said NATO is setting up a command to coordinate the provision of security assistance and training to help ensure Ukraine gets what it needs to defend itself against Russia.

Advertisement

Ukraine allies are meeting Oct. 12 in Ramstein, Germany for consultations with Ukraine on war support against Russia.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Revolut says Meta pilot bank program to fight fraud in Britain not enough
World News // 1 hour ago
Revolut says Meta pilot bank program to fight fraud in Britain not enough
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- British financial tech firm Revolut slammed Meta's plan to expand its current fraud-fighting program with banks there, saying that the parent of Facebook is not doing enough for the victims of such scams.
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
World News // 2 hours ago
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two people suspected of having the potentially lethal Marburg virus have tested negative, according to a Thursday statement from the city of Hamburg's social welfare office. They traveled to Germany from Rwanda.
Ex-Singapore minister Subramaniam Iswaran receives 1-year prison sentence for graft
World News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Singapore minister Subramaniam Iswaran receives 1-year prison sentence for graft
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A former Singapore government minister was sentenced to 12 months in prison Thursday for corruption after admitting to receiving more than $300,000 worth of tickets to top sports events and travel and hotel hospitality.
Starbucks buys two more coffee farms in global effort to mitigate climate change impact
World News // 3 hours ago
Starbucks buys two more coffee farms in global effort to mitigate climate change impact
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Starbucks Thursday said in an effort to protect the future of coffee against climate-change impacts, it is buying two new coffee farms in Guatemala and Costa Rica. It plans to buy more farms in Africa and Asia.
2 killed, more than 100 injured as Typhoon Krathon slams into southern Taiwan
World News // 4 hours ago
2 killed, more than 100 injured as Typhoon Krathon slams into southern Taiwan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Typhoon Krathon barreled ashore on Taiwan on Thursday packing winds in excess of 100 mph and torrential rain, killing at least two people, injuring 123 and bringing the island to a standstill.
At least 5 killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut's central Bachoura neighborhood
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 5 killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut's central Bachoura neighborhood
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes overnight on Beirut's central Bachoura neighborhood killed at least five people, according to Lebanese health officials.
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
World News // 1 day ago
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Denmark arrested three people Wednesday following a pair of explosions overnight near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
U.S. officials to host Seoul workshop focused on North Korea's human rights violations
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. officials to host Seoul workshop focused on North Korea's human rights violations
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two U.S. officials will co-host an international workshop in South Korea that will examine human rights violations by North Korea.
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
World News // 23 hours ago
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A cruise ship stranded for months on the Northern Ireland coast after a string of delays is supposedly getting ready to finally set sail on its years-long cruise around the world,.
U.S. sanctions Chinese and Iranian Houthi weapons smuggling networks
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese and Iranian Houthi weapons smuggling networks
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Wednesday imposed sanctions on what the Treasury Department said are Houthi weapons smuggling and procurement networks with operatives and suppliers in Iran and China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Stellantis Q3 sales fall 20%, weighed down by Chrysler, Dodge
Stellantis Q3 sales fall 20%, weighed down by Chrysler, Dodge
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement