Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg

A man is seen boarding a train at the central railway station of Hamburg, Germany in May 2015. Two people suspected of having the potentially lethal Marburg virus who traveled on a train at the station have tested negative, according to a Thursday statement from the city of Hamburg's social welfare office. File Photo by Bodo Marks/EPA

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two people suspected of having the potentially lethal Marburg virus after traveling to Germany from Rwanda have tested negative, according to a Thursday statement from the city of Hamburg's social welfare office. "The two people who were taken yesterday at Hamburg Central Station in an infection protection transport for further examination to a special area for highly contagious infectious diseases at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf tested negative for the Marburg virus," the statement said. "During the return journey from Rwanda via Frankfurt to Hamburg, there was never any danger to fellow passengers on the train or plane." Advertisement

In sounding the all-clear, Hamburg's social welfare office said any risks to third parties can be ruled out due to the negative test results.

The two people tested, a medical student and his partner, reported that they had two contacts in a Rwandan hospital around Sept. 25 with a patient infected with the Marburg virus "which took place with appropriate protective equipment."

The student worked in the hospital in Rwanda, tested negative for Marburg using a PCR test and had no symptoms.

One of the people who tested negative for Marburg had mild symptoms of another disease.

The medical student will stay in isolation for the 21-day Marburg incubation period and will continue to be monitored.

The tests were done at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf.

Police shut down two rail lines at Hamburg's central station Wednesday as crews wearing protective gear evacuated the trains.

According to Rwanda's health ministry, there were 26 confirmed cases of the lethal disease as of Sunday, with eight people dead from Marburg.

No cases have been reported in the United States.

Marburg can cause severe hemorrhagic fever, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody vomiting and muscle pain.

There is no treatment or vaccine.

According to the CDC, the Marburg mortality rate is betwen 23% and 90%.

One of the people tested contacted Hamburg doctors because they were worried about having possibly contracted the tropical disease in Rwanda.