Oct. 2, 2024 / 1:21 AM

Ukraine accuses Russia of executing 16 POWs

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian emergency services respond to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday, August 7, 2023. On Tuesday, Ukraine accused Russian troops of executing 16 prisoners of war in Pokrovsk. File Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI
Ukrainian emergency services respond to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday, August 7, 2023. On Tuesday, Ukraine accused Russian troops of executing 16 prisoners of war in Pokrovsk. File Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sixteen Ukrainian soldiers were allegedly executed by Russian forces they were surrendering to, said Ukrainian authorities, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin of Ukraine said on X that the alleged execution occurred along the eastern front in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The date of the incident was unclear.

"This is the largest reported case of the execution of Ukrainian POWs on the frontline and yet another indication that the killing and torture of prisoners of war are not isolated incidents," he said. "This is a deliberate policy of the Russian military and political leadership."

He said an investigation has been launched "into this flagrant violation of the laws and customs of war," and vowed that those responsible, from soldiers to those who gave the orders, would be identified and held to account.

Kostin's office said on Telegram that a video of the alleged execution appeared on the social media platform Tuesday, stating it shows captured Ukrainian soldiers lined up by Russian troops who opened fire on them.

"The wounded, who showed signs of life, were finished off at close range with automatic rounds," the office said.

"Such actions are a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a grave international crime."

The video published online appears to have been shot by drone. The grainy footage, which UPI was unable to verify, shows the purported soldiers standing in line before others are seen firing on them.

"Currently, measures are being taken to verify the published material," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of committing war crimes amid its war, which began Feb. 24, 2022, when Kremlin forces invaded Ukraine.

In early September, the Prosecutor General's Office said three Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russia.

The United Nations, in late March, released a report finding credible allegations of execution of at least 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 12 separate incidents between December 2023 and February.

It said its findings confirm Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity are subjected to patterns of torture and ill treatment, death and enforced disappearances.

