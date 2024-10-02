Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

Soldiers inspect the site of two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. Police are conducting initial investigations at the scene of two blasts for a possible connection to the Israeli embassy located in the area, Copenhagen police said on social media platform. No injuries were reported in the incident, the police added. Photo by Emil Helms/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Denmark said Wednesday they were investigating a pair of explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen. No one was injured in the blasts overnight at the intersection of Strandagervej and Lundevangsvej near the Israeli embassy on the outskirts of Copenhagen, the Copenhagen Police said in a statement on X.

"A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," it said.

Authorities said embassy security personnel heard the explosions at around 3:20 a.m. local time.

The embassy confirmed blasts on X, stating none of its employees were injured nor its building was damaged.

"We are shocked by the explosions near the Embassy earlier today," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook. "We have full confidence in the Danish police in their handling of the case and the further investigation."

Amid potential fears of further violence, local police are informing the public that they are on the scene with "safety-creating patrol," and later Wednesday a mobile police station will be established in the area.

"If you are worried or have questions, you are very welcome to contact the officers," Copenhagen Police said in an update.

This is a breaking story.