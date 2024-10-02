Israel sends additional forces into Lebanon, warns 24 villages in south to evacuate

Israeli tanks advance along a forest trail in northern Israel near the border with southern Lebanon on Tuesday at the start of a limited ground incursion to dismantle Hezbollah's capability to attack Israel. Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday it was sending reinforcements to bolster the ground operation. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Wednesday it was sending more troops into southern Lebanon as part of a limited ground incursion aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah's ability to attack Israel. The announcement a second division was being deployed to assist the 98th paratrooper division which crossed into Lebanon early Tuesday came as Hezbollah claimed its fighters had routed an Israeli patrol in a dawn battle at the border town of Adaisseh and inflicted losses on them. Advertisement

"Soldiers of the 36th Division, including troops of the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, the 6th 'Etzioni' Infantry Brigade and other forces, are joining the targeted and delimited ground operation in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure," Israel Defense Forces said in a news release.

The forces would, the IDF added, be supported by an "air force attack effort and covering artillery fire from the 282nd Brigade."

The military issued fresh alerts Wednesday to villagers in 24 settlements in southern Lebanon urging them to leave saying it was a matter of life and death.

"Hezbollah's activities force the IDF to act against it forcefully. The IDF does not intend to harm you, so for your own safety you must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Awali River. Save your lives," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in a post on X.

"Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, installations, and combat equipment is putting his life at risk. Any house used by Hezbollah for its military needs is expected to be targeted. Evacuate your homes immediately.

"Be careful, you must not go south. Any southward movement may put you in danger. We will let you know when it is safe to return home," said Adraee.

The widening of the Israeli operation in southern Lebanon amid the first direct clashes with Hezbollah on the ground came hours after Iran launched a massive airborne attack against Israel on Tuesday evening, firing almost 200 ballistic missiles in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli air defenses downed the majority of the missiles with the assistance of U.S. and British forces in the region and no casualties inside Israel were reported.

Confirming U.S. forces had intercepted multiple missiles launched toward Israel by Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington had "fulfilled our commitment to partner with Israel in its defense" and would never hesitate to deliver on that pledge.

"We condemn this outrageous act of aggression by Iran, and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks, including from its proxy terrorist groups," he said in a statement Tuesday.

"I am deeply proud of the skill and the bravery of the U.S. troops who helped to save lives today from Iran's assault and who continue to support Israel's defense and to prevent a widening conflict or escalation."

Austin added that U.S. forces maintained a "significant capability" focused on protecting U.S. troops and partners in the Middle East and deterring further escalation.

British Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed Britain's involvement in a post on X in which he thanked British troops for "playing their part" in helping prevent further escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, as Israeli airstrikes on Beirut continued overnight and the death toll in Lebanon rose to more than 1,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the governments of thousands of foreign nationals rushed to evacuate their citizens from the country.

A commercial aircraft chartered by Britain's Foreign Office was due to depart Beirut on Wednesday with further flights planned depending on the security situation on the ground.

"I intend to put on a charter flight using commercial services on Wednesday and I'm seeking more capacity over the coming days so that people can return to our country over the next few days whilst the airport is still open," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"But I have warned and cautioned now for months that we have seen, in previous crises between Israel and Lebanon, the airport close, and we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get people out in speedy fashion," he added.

The Netherlands' Ministry of Defense confirmed Wednesday it was dispatching a military transport aircraft to Beirut airport on Friday to bring out Dutch people who wished to leave with a second flight planned for Saturday.