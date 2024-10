A World War II-era bomb exploded at Japan's Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, officials said. Screenshot/Kyodo News/ YouTube

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S.-made bomb dating back to World War II exploded at the Miyazaki Airport in Japan on Tuesday, damaging a taxiway, and causing a disruption in air traffic at the location. An explosion was heard at about 8 a.m. local time, leaving a sinkhole at the taxiway connecting a parking apron and the runway, officials said. Investigators on the scene found bomb fragments and determined the explosion was caused by a long-dormant 500-pound U.S. bomb. Advertisement

The airport's runway was closed for nearly two hours while flights coming into the airport were rerouted while the explosion was being investigated. It was unclear what set off the bomb, which is probably about 80 years old.

The explosion left a hole about 23 feet in diameter and about three feet deep. An explosive ordnance disposal unit from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force is investigating the explosion.

The former Imperial Japanese Navy air base was once a target for U.S. forces attacking Japan during World War II. Authorities found unexploded U.S. bombs on the grounds of the airport in 2011 and 2021.

Today, the Miyazaki Airport, which sits off the Pacific coast about three miles from the center of Miyazaki, is the hub for carriers connecting flights from Tokyo and Osaka, along with some international flights. The city is the capital of the Miyazaki Prefecture.