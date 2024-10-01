Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 2:50 PM

At least 8 killed, 9 wounded in Tel Aviv mass shooting at rail station

By Mike Heuer
First responders from the Magen David Adom ambulance service treats victims of the Tuesday night mass shooting in Tel Aviv. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | First responders from the Magen David Adom ambulance service treats victims of the Tuesday night mass shooting in Tel Aviv. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Two gunmen shot and killed eight and wounded nine at a light rail station in a suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv Tuesday night, which Iran followed with a missile strike.

The two suspected terrorists -- who were identified as from Hebron -- were shot and killed by security forces when they exited a train.

Advertisement

Eight civilians were killed in the attack and nine more were wounded, the Times of Israel and the Express reported.

Initial reports indicated seven were wounded in the mass shooting but the number has been revised to nine.

Related

The Magen David Adom ambulance service treated victims and the scene and took victims to a nearby hospital.

Local police called the mass shooting a "terrorist" attack that occurred while Israel anticipated retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran for recently successful strikes against Hezbollah and Hamas leadership in Lebanon and Iran.

According to reports, a large police presence stayed in the area after the incident as police investigated the scene and conducted searches for other possible threats.

Advertisement

Soon after the train-station attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile attacks against Israel in retaliation for the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Israel's "Iron Dome" anti-missile defense system intercepted many missiles, but it's unknown how many might have struck targets in Israel, CNN reported.

CNN reported sirens sounding throughout Israel and said some of its reported witnessed missiles flying overhead while in Israel.

The White House earlier Tuesday warned of an imminent missile attack by Iran against Israel and said the United States was "actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

Israeli intelligence officials anticipated missile attacks against three air bases and an intelligence operations located north of Tel Aviv.

Diplomats in the United States and Arab nations say the missile attack might lead to Israel's military striking targets in Iran.

Latest Headlines

Iran launches missile attack against Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran launches missile attack against Israel
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Air raid sirens blared around Israel as missile attacks rocked Tel Aviv and other locations in the country late Tuesday by Iran in support of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Mark Rutte officially takes control of NATO leadership, pledges support for Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Mark Rutte officially takes control of NATO leadership, pledges support for Ukraine
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The new leader of NATO, former Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, pledged on Tuesday to continue leading the alliance in its support of Ukraine and called out China as an "enabler" of Russia in its invasion.
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Israel launched a limited ground incursion into Lebanon early Tuesday to drive Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border following hours of airstrikes in southern Beirut.
Japan's parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan's parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Japanese parliament officially elected Sigeru Ishiba as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, replacing Fumio Kishida.
Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
World News // 6 hours ago
Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Inflation in the 20 European Union countries that use the euro slowed by 0.4% to 1.8% in September as an energy prices plunge that began in August gathered pace, according to official figures published Tuesday.
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
World News // 9 hours ago
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying primary school children burst into flames on a highway just north of the capital, Bangkok.
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
World News // 11 hours ago
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man killed three people and injured 15 others in a stabbing spree Monday night at a Shanghai supermarket, local police said.
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
World News // 20 hours ago
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea's United Nations representative spoke on Monday during its 79th debate session in New York and laid out his government's vision for the Korean Peninsula's future.
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
World News // 18 hours ago
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced a former district chief of police to three years behind bars without labor over the city's tragic crowd crush of Halloween weekend 2022.
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
World News // 1 day ago
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google said on Monday that it will spend $1 billion on new data centers in Thailand in another huge win for Asian Pacific countries in attracting tech work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement