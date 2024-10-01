At least 8 killed, 9 wounded in Tel Aviv mass shooting at rail station

1 of 3 | First responders from the Magen David Adom ambulance service treats victims of the Tuesday night mass shooting in Tel Aviv. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Two gunmen shot and killed eight and wounded nine at a light rail station in a suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv Tuesday night, which Iran followed with a missile strike. The two suspected terrorists -- who were identified as from Hebron -- were shot and killed by security forces when they exited a train. Advertisement

Eight civilians were killed in the attack and nine more were wounded, the Times of Israel and the Express reported.

Initial reports indicated seven were wounded in the mass shooting but the number has been revised to nine.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service treated victims and the scene and took victims to a nearby hospital.

Local police called the mass shooting a "terrorist" attack that occurred while Israel anticipated retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran for recently successful strikes against Hezbollah and Hamas leadership in Lebanon and Iran.

According to reports, a large police presence stayed in the area after the incident as police investigated the scene and conducted searches for other possible threats.

Soon after the train-station attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile attacks against Israel in retaliation for the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Israel's "Iron Dome" anti-missile defense system intercepted many missiles, but it's unknown how many might have struck targets in Israel, CNN reported.

CNN reported sirens sounding throughout Israel and said some of its reported witnessed missiles flying overhead while in Israel.

The White House earlier Tuesday warned of an imminent missile attack by Iran against Israel and said the United States was "actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

Israeli intelligence officials anticipated missile attacks against three air bases and an intelligence operations located north of Tel Aviv.

Diplomats in the United States and Arab nations say the missile attack might lead to Israel's military striking targets in Iran.