Police in Shangahi on Monday night arrested a man accused of stabbing 18 people, including three fatally. Photo courtesy of Shanghai Public Security Bureau/ Website

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man killed three people and injured 15 others in a stabbing spree Monday night at a Shanghai supermarket, local police said. A total of 18 people were injured in the attack and transported to a local hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries, the Songjiang Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

The remaining injured were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The local police said they were notified of the attack shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at the supermarket on Songhui Middle Road.

The suspect, identified as a 37-year-old man with the surname Lin, was taken in to custody

Preliminary investigations show that Lin was "venting his frustration" over "personal financial disputes," the statement said.

Stabbings are not uncommon in China where civilian gun ownership is restricted.

The incident Monday night comes amid several recent stabbings targeting non-citizens in China.

On Sept. 19, a 10-year-old Japanese boy died in the hospital a day after being stabbed while walking to his Shenzhen school.

In June, a 55-year-old man was arrested for stabbing four U.S. private school instructors affiliated with Iowa's Cornell College.

Advertisement