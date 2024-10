Iran on Tuesday launched an attack against Israel, claiming it was retaliation for Israel's attack on Hezbollah's leadership. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Air raid sirens blared around Israel as missile attacks rocked Tel Aviv and other locations in the country late Tuesday by Iran in support of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Before the attack, sources told CNBC, CNN and USA Today that an Iranian-led missile attack on Israel was imminent. Advertisement

"All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel," the Israel Defense Forces said on X Tuesday night as CNN reported that a wave of Israeli intercept missiles filling the sky in search of high-altitude Iranian ballistic missiles.

"Approximately 10 million citizens are the targets of Iranian projectiles," the IDF added.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attack, claiming it was in retaliation for Israel's attack on Hezbollah's leadership.

Before the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Israel had told all of its employees to shelter in place on Tuesday.

"The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system intrusions, often take place without warning," a message from the embassy said in a statement.

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events."

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel in April using more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles in retaliation for Israel killing two top Iranian commanders in Syria. Tuesday night's attack appears to be larger than the April attack.