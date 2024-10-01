Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Japan's parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister

By Clyde Hughes
Japan's Parliement on Tuesday elected Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister, replacing Fumio Kishida who stepped down earlier this year. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 4 | Japan's Parliement on Tuesday elected Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister, replacing Fumio Kishida who stepped down earlier this year. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Japanese parliament officially elected Shigeru Ishiba as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

Ishiba, 67, received 291 of 461 votes cast to become the nation's 102nd prime minister after he was elected the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party earlier this month, replacing Fumio Kishida who stepped down amid a slush-fund scandal within the party.

Advertisement

The vote was met with opposition from smaller opposition parties who criticized Ishiba for declaring on Monday he would call for a Lower House election on Oct. 27 ahead of officially being elected prime minister.

"It is an unprecedented and extremely unusual move," said Junya Ogawa, secretary-general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the leading opposition group to the Liberal Democrats. "There are constitutional questions, and we demand an apology and a retraction."

Despite the opposition, parliament voted to end the extraordinary Diet session on Oct. 9.

"I will promote political reforms immediately, so we can be trusted by the people," Ishiba said in his first press conference.

In what appeared to be a tilt toward defense and security, Ishiba appointed several people with deep defense experience to his cabinet.

Advertisement

New Defense Minister Gen Nakatani had been defense minister in the past, like the new Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. Akihisa Nagashima, a former state minister of defense with knowledge of the United States, will serve as a special adviser to Ishiba.

A former vice defense minister for international affairs, Akihiro Tsuchimichi, will serve as executive secretary to Ishiba.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
World News // 38 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Inflation in the 20 European Union countries that use the euro slowed by 0.4% to 1.8% in September as an energy prices plunge that began in August gathered pace, according to official figures published Tuesday.
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
World News // 3 hours ago
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying primary school children burst into flames on a highway just north of the capital, Bangkok.
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
World News // 5 hours ago
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man killed three people and injured 15 others in a stabbing spree Monday night at a Shanghai supermarket, local police said.
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Israel launched a limited ground incursion into Lebanon early Tuesday to drive Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border following hours of airstrikes in southern Beirut.
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
World News // 14 hours ago
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea's United Nations representative spoke on Monday during its 79th debate session in New York and laid out his government's vision for the Korean Peninsula's future.
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
World News // 12 hours ago
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced a former district chief of police to three years behind bars without labor over the city's tragic crowd crush of Halloween weekend 2022.
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
World News // 19 hours ago
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google said on Monday that it will spend $1 billion on new data centers in Thailand in another huge win for Asian Pacific countries in attracting tech work.
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
World News // 19 hours ago
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A group of protesters held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli prime minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages.
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
World News // 21 hours ago
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The newly elected leader of Japan's ruling political party has selected his cabinet as the incoming prime minister.
France's Marine Le Pen goes on trial accused of misusing European Parliament funds
World News // 23 hours ago
France's Marine Le Pen goes on trial accused of misusing European Parliament funds
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen went on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of abusing European Parliament funds by hiring aides provided at taxpayer expense for party matters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement