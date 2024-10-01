Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Mark Rutte officially takes control of NATO leadership, pledges support for Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
NATO's outgoing secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg with incoming leader Mark Rutte at a special NATO meeting in Belgium on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NATO
NATO's outgoing secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg with incoming leader Mark Rutte at a special NATO meeting in Belgium on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NATO

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The new leader of NATO, former Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, pledged on Tuesday to continue leading the alliance in its support of Ukraine and called out China as an "enabler" of Russia in its invasion.

The comments were the first remarks by Rutte as NATO's secretary-general, replacing longtime leader Jens Stoltenberg, whose 10-year term ended at a special meeting in Belgium.

Advertisement

Rutte thanked Stoltenberg for his leadership and promised to keep improving NATO's defense along with its unity among member countries.

Rutte said the financial costs of supporting Ukraine is less expensive than to see it fall to Russia. He invoked the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014, which carried many passengers from the Netherlands on it, as an example of how such wars affect other countries. Russia has been blamed for the shooting down of the airplane.

Related

"An independent and democratic Ukraine is vital for peace and stability in Europe," Rutte said. "And the cost of supporting Ukraine is far, far lower than the cost we would face if we allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to get his way.

Advertisement

"I know from personal experience, with the downing of Flight MH17 how the conflict in Ukraine is not contained to the frontlines. It's a tragedy that shook my country 10 years ago, one that must never be repeated."

Rutte said that China and North Korea have propped up Russia's continued attack on Ukraine and believed it must be addressed.

"Through its support for Russia's military industry, China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war in Ukraine," Rutte said. "China cannot continue to fuel the largest conflict in Europe since World War II without this impacting its interests and reputation. Russia is also receiving support from North Korea and Iran that allows it to sustain its illegal war."

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis helped usher in Rutte's term as NATO's new secretary-general in June when he dropped his own candidacy to replace Stoltenberg.

Latest Headlines

Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Israel launched a limited ground incursion into Lebanon early Tuesday to drive Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border following hours of airstrikes in southern Beirut.
Japan's parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Japanese parliament officially elected Sigeru Ishiba as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday, replacing Fumio Kishida.
Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
World News // 3 hours ago
Eurozone inflation falls below 2% target boosting hopes of an interest rate cut
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Inflation in the 20 European Union countries that use the euro slowed by 0.4% to 1.8% in September as an energy prices plunge that began in August gathered pace, according to official figures published Tuesday.
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
World News // 6 hours ago
As many as 25 children, teachers feared killed in Thai school bus blaze
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying primary school children burst into flames on a highway just north of the capital, Bangkok.
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
World News // 8 hours ago
Man kills 3, injures 15 in Shanghai stabbing spree
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man killed three people and injured 15 others in a stabbing spree Monday night at a Shanghai supermarket, local police said.
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
World News // 17 hours ago
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea's United Nations representative spoke on Monday during its 79th debate session in New York and laid out his government's vision for the Korean Peninsula's future.
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
World News // 15 hours ago
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced a former district chief of police to three years behind bars without labor over the city's tragic crowd crush of Halloween weekend 2022.
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
World News // 23 hours ago
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google said on Monday that it will spend $1 billion on new data centers in Thailand in another huge win for Asian Pacific countries in attracting tech work.
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
World News // 23 hours ago
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A group of protesters held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli prime minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages.
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
World News // 1 day ago
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The newly elected leader of Japan's ruling political party has selected his cabinet as the incoming prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement