Sept. 30, 2024 / 4:41 AM

Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike

By Darryl Coote
Bulldozer working amidst destruction following the Israeli bombardment of the building the previous day, on September 27, 2024, in Tyre, Lebanon. On Monday, Hamas said its leader in the country was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI
Bulldozer working amidst destruction following the Israeli bombardment of the building the previous day, on September 27, 2024, in Tyre, Lebanon. On Monday, Hamas said its leader in the country was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Hamas' leader in Lebanon was killed in an airstrike, the militia said Monday, as Israel over the weekend targeted Iran-backed proxies in two countries and Gaza.

Fateh Sharif al-Amin was killed along with his wife, son and daughter at the el-Buss refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Hamas said in a statement, the Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen news organization reported.

The announcement comes as Israel, over the weekend, has been eliminating the leadership of Iranian proxies while hitting them in Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, said in a statement carried by Lebanon's National News Agency that three of its leaders -- Muhammad Abdul Al, Imad Awda and Abdul Rahman Abdul Al -- were killed "in a cowardly assassination by Israeli occupation forces."

The fatal airstrike reportedly occurred at dawn Monday in the Cola area of Beirut.

Israel has long been in a proxy war with Iran, which exploded into the open with Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw another 251 kidnapped, nearly 100 of whom are still in the militia's custody.

Israel responded by launching a brutal war against Hamas in Gaza, but Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, both Iran proxy groups, have also become involved in the conflict.

On Friday, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike near Beirut. On Sunday, it said dozens of its fighter jets attacked power plants and seaports under the control of the Houthis in Yemen.

Lebanon's ministry of health in a statement said that the attacks on Sunday targeting southern Beirut suburbs killed more than 100 people and wounded nearly 360 others.

