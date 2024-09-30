Trending
Sept. 30, 2024 / 2:07 PM

Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal

By Simon Druker
A group of protestors held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 5 | A group of protestors held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A group of protesters held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli prime minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages.

Families of those still being held by the militant group were among the protesters Monday demanding that Netanyahu find a way to bring home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

On the eve of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah, demonstrators held photos of their loved ones held captive. They also displayed signs referring to Netanyahu and his ministers as the"Cabinet of death."

Police were unable to control the crowd, which made it through barriers to Netanyahu's home.

Officials believe Hamas is still holding about 95 people hostage in the Palestinian enclave. That number includes the bodies of at least 33 people who already are confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces.

The militant group captured a total of 251 people during its surprise attack at the Nova music festival near the Israel-Gaza border last October 7 that left about 1,200 dead.

Hamas also continues to hold hostage a pair of Israeli civilians who entered the Strip in 2014 and 2015, as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed at about the same time.

"I would like to stand by the families of the fallen, thanks to who, we live here. I send best wishes for a quick and full recovery to all of the dear wounded," Netanyahu said Saturday as part of a larger post on X to mark the holiday.

"I would like to stand by the dear families of the hostages; our hostages are always first and foremost with us, and we will not rest until we return them all."

The demonstration comes as the IDF continues its offensive against Hezbollah and its leadership in Lebanon and Iran.

On Sunday, the Lebanese government confirmed Israel has killed another leader of the Iranian-backed militant group.

Nabil Qaouk was the commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of the political party's central council.

