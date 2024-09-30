Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 8:07 AM

At least 193 killed, 100 injured in flooding and landslides in Nepal

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a landslide Sunday in Jhyaplekhola in Dadhing District, Nepal, that claimed the lives of at least 35 people during two days of the heaviest rain recorded in the Himalayan nation in 54 years. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
The aftermath of a landslide Sunday in Jhyaplekhola in Dadhing District, Nepal, that claimed the lives of at least 35 people during two days of the heaviest rain recorded in the Himalayan nation in 54 years. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Nepalese authorities said Monday that at least 193 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after the Himalayan nation was hit by major floods and landslides over the weekend.

More than 3,700 had been rescued but 31 remain unaccounted for after two days of record rainfall which left the valley around the capital, Kathmandu underwater, Nepal Police said in an update on X.

Advertisement

One of the worst hit areas was Jhyaplekhola in Dhading Province, 50 miles northwest of Kathmandu where 35 people were killed in a mudslide that engulfed at least four vehicles on the Prithvi Highway to the capital, including 10th graders on a bus taking them to a national astronomy competition and a newlywed couple.

Armed Police Force posted photos on social media of long lines of people as officers worked by hand to open a road beside the Jhaple River on the border of Chandragiri Municipality and Dhading.

Advertisement

At least 52 people were killed in and around Kathmandu, where more than a foot of rain fell and survivors spoke of leaping from rooftop to rooftop as they fled the rising waters, 102 in Bagmati Province, five in Madhesh Province and 16 in Koshi Province in the southeast.

A landslide at an All Nepal Football Association facility killed six soccer players in Makwanpur 50 miles southwest of Kathmandu, the BBC reported.

More than a dozen major bridges on key routes were damaged, landslides blocked most of the main highways linking Kathmandu to the other parts of the country and thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged amid a major rescue and relief operation by 10,000 Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the Nepali Army.

Helicopters were being used to evacuate people from the worst affected areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a major disaster response including stepping up rescue efforts, a concerted aid distribution effort and help for people missing including emergency payouts equivalent to those provided to the families of the deceased for families whose relatives are still unaccounted for after 10 days.

It also promised temporary housing grants within seven days for families whose homes were buried or swept away in the flood waters.

Advertisement

The office of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged people to only travel if it was absolutely necessary.

"An appeal has been made not to travel on damaged and risky routes except for essential ones. Do not travel on alerted routes at night," read a post on X from the Oli administration which also announced a multi-agency emergency effort to bring relief and assistance to tourists and travelers stranded in various parts of the country.

Government spokesman Prithvi Subba Gurung told the state-run Nepal Television Corporation the water mains and telephone and power lines had been damaged.

Air travel was also affected but while international flights have resumed many domestic services remain canceled.

Criticism is mounting over the government's slow and inadequate response to warnings from its own Hydrology and Meteorology Department which said it gave relevant government agencies plenty of notice to take preventative steps such as evacuating people living alongside rivers and halting bus services between cities.

"We warned the public and agencies concerned about the looming risks and provided timely updates on changing weather systems," said Hydrology and Meteorology Department spokesman Bibhuti Pokharel.

"It seems that our message did not reach the target audience."

The department also said it had been warning of changes in the long-term weather pattern and the risk of disasters that this posed amid a rise in extreme weather events and climate change in which Nepal was warming faster than the global average.

Advertisement

Metrologists also noted the normal 105-day Monsoon rainy season had extended over the past decade so that it now continued into October when previously it ended in September.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
World News // 31 minutes ago
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Fast-melting glaciers along the Matterhorn have led to Switzerland and Italy redrawing part of the border they share.
Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization
World News // 3 hours ago
Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The path to a denuclearized North Korea is through unification, according to a panel of peninsula policy experts.
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
World News // 4 hours ago
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Hamas' leader in Lebanon was killed in an airstrike, the militia said Monday, as Israel over the weekend targeted Iran-backed proxies in two countries and Gaza.
Another foreign judge steps down from Hong Kong's appeals court
World News // 5 hours ago
Another foreign judge steps down from Hong Kong's appeals court
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A British judge of Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal has resigned, making him the latest foreign justice to leave the apex court this year, according to reports.
Austria's far-right Freedom Party wins big in legislative election
World News // 7 hours ago
Austria's far-right Freedom Party wins big in legislative election
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Austria's pro-Russia Freedom Party was celebrating Sunday night after it became the first far-right political party to win an election in the country since the Nazi era.
Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North
World News // 22 hours ago
Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Korean citizen groups rally for unification and the rights of people in the North near the DMZ. Defectors show support for the Korean Dream unification vision.
Key to Korean unification is human rights, say policy experts, activists
World News // 1 day ago
Key to Korean unification is human rights, say policy experts, activists
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The key to achieving unification of the Korean Peninsula is human rights, policy experts and activists said Friday, as they criticized decades of failed government efforts centered on denuclearization of North Korea.
Syrian leader calls Nasrallah's legacy 'immortal' as Israel attacks Yemen
World News // 17 hours ago
Syrian leader calls Nasrallah's legacy 'immortal' as Israel attacks Yemen
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Bashar Al-Assad said Sunday that the legacy of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is "immortal" as Israel attacked Yemen.
Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- As Russia made progress in revising its nuclear policy amid its war with Ukraine, North Korea vowed to never give up its own nuclear weapons despite demands from the West.
Israel kills another Lebanese leader
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel kills another Lebanese leader
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Israel has slain another leader of Hezbollah, the Lebanese political party announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Israel kills another Lebanese leader
Israel kills another Lebanese leader
Plane crashes at Wright Brothers National Memorial
Plane crashes at Wright Brothers National Memorial
Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North
Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement