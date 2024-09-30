Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 9:22 PM

Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush

By Darryl Coote
A plaque designates the October 29 Memorial Alley in the Itaewon nightlife neighborhood of Seoul on October 28, 2023, one year after a crowd crush during Halloween festivities left 159 dead. A month before the two-year anniversary of the tragedy, a Seoul court sentenced Lee Im-jae, who was the police chief of the affected district at the time, to three years in prison in connection to the crowd crush. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A plaque designates the October 29 Memorial Alley in the Itaewon nightlife neighborhood of Seoul on October 28, 2023, one year after a crowd crush during Halloween festivities left 159 dead. A month before the two-year anniversary of the tragedy, a Seoul court sentenced Lee Im-jae, who was the police chief of the affected district at the time, to three years in prison in connection to the crowd crush. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced a former district chief of police to three years behind bars without labor over the city's tragic crowd crush of Halloween weekend 2022, that killed 159 people.

The Seoul Western District Court ruled that Lee Im-jae, 54, the then-head of the Yongsan Police Station, had failed to take safety measures, leading to the worst crowd crush in South Korea's history, Yonhap reported.

Advertisement

"It was either foreseen or it could have been anticipated that a large crowd of people gathering in the slanted alleyway in Itaewon for the 2022 Halloween could cause a serious danger to bodies from pedestrians pushing and pressuring each other," the court said, according to the news agency.

Itaewon is one of Seoul's trendy nightlight districts popular among residents hailing from all over the world. On the night of Oct. 29, 2022, as tens of thousands were celebrating Halloween there, merrymakers were funneled down a 10.5-foot-wide downhill alley near the famous Hamilton Hotel, resulting in the crowd crush.

Related

Most of the victims were in their 20 and 30s. Several were non-Korean residents.

Seoul mourns victims of Halloween tragedy

Mourners visit the Itaewon nightlife district in Seoul on October 31, 2022, where a surging crowd killed at least 154 people and injured 149 others on the Friday night before, during Halloween celebrations. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

The court ruled Monday that Lee had failed to implement a safety plan to avoid the foreseeable tragedy.

Advertisement

In a separate ruling given by the same court Monday, Park Hee-young, Yongsan Ward office chief, and other ward officials who had been indicted in connection to the deaths, were found not guilty as they were not responsible for writing safety plans.

"A crowd crush from a large gathering was not categorized as a disaster under relevant laws at the time, therefore, there were no mandatory regulations that specified the district office to establish separate safety management plans for events without a host," the court ruled, The Korea Herald reported.

During the trial, the defendants claimed that a crowd crush could not have been anticipated while the prosecution argued they failed to fulfill their mandate to prevent foreseeable disasters.

UPI has contacted the Association of Families of Itaewon Disaster for comment.

Latest Headlines

At U.N., South Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
World News // 2 hours ago
At U.N., South Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's United Nations representative spoke on Monday during its 79th debate session in New York and laid out his government's vision for the Korean peninsula's future.
Israeli airstrikes reported in Lebanon; ground incursion could be imminent, officials say
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes reported in Lebanon; ground incursion could be imminent, officials say
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Israel's limited ground incursion into Lebanon could begin "imminently," according to the U.S. State Department, as Lebanese media reported airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburb, known as Dahiyeh.
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
World News // 7 hours ago
Google announces $1 billion investment in new data centers in Thailand
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google said on Monday that it will spend $1 billion on new data centers in Thailand in another huge win for Asian Pacific countries in attracting tech work.
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
World News // 7 hours ago
Protesters outside Netanyahu's home call on Israeli PM for hostage deal
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A group of protesters held a demonstration Monday outside the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli prime minister to reach a deal with Hamas to repatriate hostages.
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
World News // 9 hours ago
Incoming Japanese prime minister selects new cabinet
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The newly elected leader of Japan's ruling political party has selected his cabinet as the incoming prime minister.
France's Marine Le Pen goes on trial accused of misusing European Parliament funds
World News // 11 hours ago
France's Marine Le Pen goes on trial accused of misusing European Parliament funds
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen went on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of abusing European Parliament funds by hiring aides provided at taxpayer expense for party matters.
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
World News // 12 hours ago
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Fast-melting glaciers along the Matterhorn have led to Switzerland and Italy redrawing part of the border they share.
At least 193 killed, 100 injured in flooding and landslides in Nepal
World News // 13 hours ago
At least 193 killed, 100 injured in flooding and landslides in Nepal
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Nepalese authorities said Monday that at least 193 people have been killed and more than 100 injured In Nepal after the Himalayan nation was hit by major floods and landslides at the weekend.
Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization
World News // 15 hours ago
Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The path to a denuclearized North Korea is through unification, according to a panel of peninsula policy experts.
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
World News // 17 hours ago
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Hamas' leader in Lebanon was killed in an airstrike, the militia said Monday, as Israel over the weekend targeted Iran-backed proxies in two countries and Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement