The view of the Google sign at its headquarters in Mountain View, California on January 5, 2010. Google said it will make a $1 billion investment into Thailand on Monday. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google said on Monday that it will spend $1 billion on new data centers in Thailand in another huge win for Asian Pacific countries in attracting tech work. Google, a subsidiary of the tech conglomerate Alphabet, will build facilities in Bangkok and Chonburi by 2029, the company said, supporting as many as 14,000 jobs. The addition has the potential of adding some $4 billion to the Thailand economy over the next five years once fully staffed, officials said.

"We are investing in cloud regions, data centers and subsea cables across the region, building on our many years of work to bring cloud infrastructure closer to the people and organizations here," Alphabet Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat, said in an email, according to Yahoo. "This region holds great potential."

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Nvida have spent billions in Thailand, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore before Google's announcement in a push to speed up its artificial intelligence data center development.

Data centers are the lifeblood of the current tech scene in need of ever-enlarging cloud computing technology storage and online analytics services. The two new data centers proposed for Thailand are expected to allow Google to meet its expected future demand for state-of-the-art Cloud and AI technology.

The facilities are also expected to accommodate the growing needs for already massively popular Google services such as Google Search, Google Maps and Google Workspace, according to CNBC.