Syrian leader calls Nasrallah's legacy 'immortal' as Israel attacks Yemen

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said Sunday that the legacy of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is "immortal" as he praised Lebanese and Palestinians for their resistance against Israeli occupation and military actions across the Middle East.
"We are certain that the Lebanese national resistance will continue on the path of struggle and justice in the face of the occupation, and will remain the shoulder that supports the Palestinian people in their struggle for their just cause," Assad said in a statement.