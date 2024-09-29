Advertisement
Sept. 29, 2024 / 3:38 PM

Syrian leader calls Nasrallah's legacy 'immortal' as Israel attacks Yemen

By Adam Schrader
A handout picture made available in July 2016 by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview to Cuba's official state news agency Prensa Latina in Damascus. File Photo by EPA/SANA
A handout picture made available in July 2016 by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview to Cuba's official state news agency Prensa Latina in Damascus. File Photo by EPA/SANA

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said Sunday that the legacy of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is "immortal" as he praised Lebanese and Palestinians for their resistance against Israeli occupation and military actions across the Middle East.

"We are certain that the Lebanese national resistance will continue on the path of struggle and justice in the face of the occupation, and will remain the shoulder that supports the Palestinian people in their struggle for their just cause," Assad said in a statement.

Assad said that Nasrallah would remain in the memory of Syrians for "standing at the head of the Lebanese national resistance alongside Syria in its war against Zionism," the term for the aggressive establishment of a Jewish state in the Levant region.

The news came as Israel attacked the areas of Ras Isa and Hodeidah in Yemen on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 29 others, according to Yemen's Health Ministry for areas of the country controlled by the Houthis amid a yearslong civil war.

Despite aggressively targeting Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Yemen, the Israeli military vowed Sunday to strike again if it faces any retaliation for its bombing campaigns.

