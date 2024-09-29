Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in April 2017. File Photo by Sergei Karpkukhin/EPA

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- As Russia made progress in revising its nuclear policy amid its war with Ukraine, North Korea vowed to never give up its own nuclear weapons despite demands from the West. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin on Sunday that "the amendments have been prepared and will now be formalized." Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that Russia could use nuclear weapons even if struck with conventional missiles. Putin also said any attack by Ukraine against Russia aided by a nuclear power like the United States would be considered a joint attack.

"Nuclear powers have begun to take part in the conflict around Ukraine, on the side of Ukraine," Peskov said, as translated from Russian by UPI.

Zarubin directly asked Peskov, if the changes were to be put into effect, could they be applied to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Peskov replied that Russia "must make decisions" and be ready to implement them to win the war.

The move by Russia could increase nuclear tensions between the East and the West and was followed by remarks from North Korean state media that it would never give up its own nuclear weapons to ensure its own safety.

Advertisement

Specifically, the Korean Central News Agency issued an op-ed responding to a statement from foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations including North Korean rivals Japan and the United States condemning its allegedly "unlawful" pursuit of nuclear arms.

"The statement is run through with ridiculous and impudent remarks urging the DPRK to abandon its nuclear arms, not content with terming its self-defensive nuclear force an 'illegal one that violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council,'" North Korea said.

"G7 comprises a war criminal nation, which used A-bombs against humanity, possessed of the world's biggest nuclear arsenal, countries that armed themselves with nuclear weapons long ago with black-hearted intentions."

North Korea said it would "never give up its nuclear weapons in any case" and warned the G7 that it would "pay dearly" for violating North Korean law.