There are four Atlantic tropical cyclones and disturbances. Satellite image courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce. Hurricane Isaac was about 695 miles west-northwest of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Isaac was moving northwest with winds of 20 mph, NHC said in the 3 p.m. GMT update. Advertisement

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Isaac gradual weakening is projected and is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Monday.

Joyce is south of Isaac about 1,120 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Joyce is moving northwest at 10 mph in the 11 a.m. AST update.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Weakening is forecast to begin Saturday night or on Sunday, and could degenerate into a remnant low by early Tuesday, NHC said.

In the north Atlantic there are two disturbances.

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 30% and through seven days is 70%, according to the 2 p.m. EDT update.

An area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. A tropical depression could form during the middle part of next week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico, NHC said.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 0% and through seven days is 50%, according to the 2 p.m. EDT update.

Helene, which made landfall in northwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, became a remnant low as it moved through Kentucky and into Illinois.

There are 10 named storms in the Atlantic. The next one would be Kirk.