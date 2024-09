The first person convicted of participating in summer riot in response to a stabbing spree in Britain (pictured), arrived in prison to begin his sentence, authorities confirmed Friday. File Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The first person convicted of participating in riots in Britain over the summer, arrived in prison to begin his sentence, authorities confirmed Friday. Kieran Usher will now begin serving a four-year and four-month prison sentence, after previously pleading guilty.

The 32-year-old was charged in August , becoming the first adult to face rioting charges following a week of unrest across England and Northern Ireland.

Usher had faced a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors contended in court Usher was part of a group of around 20 men whose intent was "to rain missiles on to attending police officers" in the city of Sunderland in northeast Britain in early August.

The riots in Britain and Northern Ireland came after a stabbing spree in the seaside town of Southport left multiple children dead. Officers were attacked and buildings set on fire the night of August 2, costing more $1.1 million in policing costs.

Police later arrested a suspect, born to Rwandan immigrants in Britain, false reports spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker that reached Britain on a boat which touched off the riots among far-right and anti-immigration supporters.

"It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland," British Crown Prosecution Service spokesman Christopher Atkinson said in August, following the guilty plea.

Judge Timothy Gittens said in his Friday ruling Usher brought "shame on the city of Sunderland and shame on the union flag he was wearing."

Hundreds of other people have been charged for their participation in the riots and are awaiting resolution in the justice system.