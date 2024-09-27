Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 11:18 AM

Meta fined $101M in Ireland after failing to encrypt user passwords

By Simon Druker
Regulators found Meta Platforms Ireland Limited failed to properly encrypt and store passwords of the tech giant’s users, levying a $101.7 million fine. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 2 | Regulators found Meta Platforms Ireland Limited failed to properly encrypt and store passwords of the tech giant’s users, levying a $101.7 million fine. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Friday fined Meta more than $100 million for privacy law violations related to failing to properly encrypt and store passwords of the tech giant's users.

The DPC found Meta Platforms Ireland Limited violated four parts of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR in levying the $101.7 million fine.

Advertisement

Regulators found Meta "did not use appropriate technical or organizational measures to ensure appropriate security of users' passwords against unauthorized processing," among other violations.

Meta was also cited for three other violations related to improperly storing users' passwords.

Related

An investigation into the allegations first started in 2019 after Meta self-reported a possible issue. EU legislation requires companies to report potential privacy breaches as soon as they become aware of them.

"It is widely accepted that user passwords should not be stored in plaintext, considering the risks of abuse that arise from persons accessing such data," DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in the statement.

"It must be borne in mind that the passwords, the subject of consideration in this case, are particularly sensitive, as they would enable access to users' social media accounts."

Advertisement

The GDPR was first adopted in 2016, coming into law in 2018 and is considered some of the strongest privacy legislation in the world.

The commission's power stems from the legislation and its responsibilities extend to upholding the individuals' rights to have their personal data protected.

Officials said Meta was first informed of the decision Thursday.

The commission will publish a comprehensive version of its decision in the future.

This is not the first time Irish regulators have fined the social media giant.

In May of 2023, the DPC fined Meta $1.3 billion for privacy violations and ordered the U.S. tech giant to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic.

In January of that year, the commission levied a pair of fines against Meta totaling about $414 million for violating GDPR rules.

Latest Headlines

Britain's business regulatory agency signs off on Amazon investment in Anthropic AI
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's business regulatory agency signs off on Amazon investment in Anthropic AI
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The British government's business and markets regulator revealed Friday that a merger between AI company Anthropic and Amazon does not violate the Enterprise Act of 2002.
Netanyahu tells U.N. Gaza war can end in 'blessing' of peace or 'curse' of Iran aggression
World News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu tells U.N. Gaza war can end in 'blessing' of peace or 'curse' of Iran aggression
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.N. General Assembly has a choice to make between a blessing and a curse during the 79th assembly in New York on Friday.
First person convicted in British riots sentenced to four years, four months in prison
World News // 2 hours ago
First person convicted in British riots sentenced to four years, four months in prison
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The first person convicted of participating in a week-long riot in Britain over the summer, arrived in prison to begin his sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Japan's ruling LDP selects Shigeru Ishida as party leader and prime minister
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's ruling LDP selects Shigeru Ishida as party leader and prime minister
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishida was elected by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Friday as its leader and, de facto, the next prime minister.
Pope Francis apologies for clergy abuse in Belgium, leaders want more
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Francis apologies for clergy abuse in Belgium, leaders want more
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Pope Francis asked for forgiveness in Belgium for the Catholic church's clergy abuse scandal and its poor response to it on Friday, but the country's prime minister called for faith's leadership to do more.
Global unions allege wages withheld from Palestinian workers in Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Global unions allege wages withheld from Palestinian workers in Israel
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Unions on Friday alleged that Israel has withheld the pay and benefits of more than 200,000 Gaza and West Bank Palestinians who work in Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.
Kamala Harris voices strong support for Zelensky in White House meeting
World News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris voices strong support for Zelensky in White House meeting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris offered full-throated support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his war against Russian invaders Thursday at the White House as the U.S. election loomed.
Tropical Storm Isaac expected to become a hurricane Friday
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Isaac expected to become a hurricane Friday
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Israel announced Thursday that its air force struck and killed a Hezbollah commander, as its military continued its barrage of Lebanon despite ongoing international calls for a cease-fire.
U.S., Argentina cite 'destabilization' triggered by Venezuela's Maduro
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., Argentina cite 'destabilization' triggered by Venezuela's Maduro
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino launched a diplomatic offensive on the "urgent situation" in Venezuela on sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly Thursday in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement