Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday. Screen capture courtesy of National Hurricane Center/Website

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda. The tropical storm, christened Isaac, was located about 910 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and 1245 miles west of the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal, the National Hurricane Center said its 11 p.m. AST update.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving east at 12 mph.

Forecasters expect Isaac to pick up speed as it takes an east-northeastern direction over the next several days, and could become hurricane by Friday, the NHC said.

No watches or warnings were in place, but the forecasters are warning that swells generated by Isaac affecting Bermuda could spread to the Azores this weekend.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office," the NHC said.

Isaac could experience a gradual intensification over the next few days followed by a gradual weakening, it said.

Isaac formed as Florida was bracing for Hurricane Helene, a dangerous and potentially lethal Category 4 storm, that made landfall in the state's Big Bend region late Thursday night, walloping the coast with 140 mph winds, and leaving at least a million people without power in a handful of states.

Sixty-one of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency.