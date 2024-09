Pope Francis leads a holy mass at the National Stadium in Singapore, on Thursday. Photo by Alessandro di Meo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis encouraged Christians in Singapore on Thursday to hold "constructive dialogues" with people of other faiths during the last leg of his Asian-Pacific trip, the longest of his papacy. Francis, speaking to followers at Singapore's National Stadium quoted Pope John Paul II on the need to have respect for all people "regardless of their race, belief" or whatever makes them different. Advertisement

"These are important words for us because beyond the astonishment we feel in the face of human works, they remind us that there is an even greater wonder to be embraced with even greater admiration and respect: namely, the brothers and sisters we meet [every day]," he said, according to the Vatican News.

During his Mass, Francis praised Singapore for its diversity of faith and people in the country. He conducted the service in English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil. He touched on the history of Catholicism in the region, dating back to Jesuit St. Francis Xavier about 500 years ago.

The mass marked the pope's first visit to Singapore as he concluded his 11-day Asia-Pacific tour.

It also offered an opportunity for a potential inroad to China as 75% of Singapore's population is ethnic Chinese and the new nations have strong ties.

The Vatican and Bejing do not currently have diplomatic relations and no pope has ever visited China.