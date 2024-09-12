Australian commanders stripped of medals as Afghanistan war crimes probe winds down

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles (pictured) said Thursday that an unspecified number of Senior Australian Defense Force commanders had been stripped on medals over alleged Afghanistan war crimes committed by soldiers serving under them. File Photo by Chad J. McNeeley/Department of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Australian government on Thursday rescinded military honors of senior Australian Defense Force officers following the closure of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by men under their command in Afghanistan. Defense Minister Richard Marles said they would lose their distinguished service medals as recommended by the four-year Brereton inquiry which reported in 2020 that it had determined there was "credible information" that troops in the country's special forces had unlawfully killed 39 civilians during operations in Afghanistan in 2015-2016. Advertisement

Former Justice Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton's report said that even though troop, squadron and task group commanders were unaware of the alleged war crimes they bore "moral command responsibility and accountability" and consequently should not keep honors awarded for outstanding service in war.

The government did not provide any further details in its final response to 139 of the 143 inquiry findings citing privacy laws but told local media the number of commanders who had been stripped of medals awarded for their service during "periods proximate to the incidents" was fewer than 10.

The other four recommendations remain on hold, pending investigation by the independent Office of the Special Investigator set up to prepare any prosecutions that arise as a result of the findings and the announcement does not apply to suspects still being investigated on war crimes allegations.

Dozens more soldiers are reportedly under investigation for involvement in alleged war crimes but only one --former SAS trooper Oliver Jordan Schulz -- has been charged. He is accused of shooting dead a 26-year-old male noncombatant in a field in Uruzgan province in 2012.

"This will always be a matter of national shame," Marles told parliament.

"At the same time the Brereton report, its recommendations, and the actions of successive governments in implementing these recommendations, are a demonstration to the Australian people and to the world, that Australia is a country which holds itself accountable."

Marles praised what he called the "sacred service" of the overwhelming majority of ADF troops also deployed in Afghanistan and thanked those who spoke up about alleged crimes and gave evidence to the inquiry.

"In speaking out, there were acts of bravery which rank in the highest echelon," he said.

Shadow Defense Minister Andrew Hastie said the closure of the inquiry was a difficult moment but the truth had to be faced up to.

"The crucible of combat has shown our soldiers are capable of great courage under fire. It has also shown we can do great wrong on the battlefield," Hastie said.

However, the announcement drew the ire of some veterans organizations with the Australian SAS Association saying the allegations were not proven and accusing the government of betraying "the courage and sacrifice of the men they sent to fight and die in our country's name."

"In the week a royal commission has reported to the Australian people the startling rate of suicide amongst veterans due to their mistreatment, Minister Marles has spat at feet of the twenty thousand young men and women who fought terrorism in Afghanistan," said national chairman Martin Hamilton-Smith.

"The message this sends is disgraceful."