Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 10:19 AM / Updated at 10:24 AM

Australian commanders stripped of medals as Afghanistan war crimes probe winds down

By Paul Godfrey
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles (pictured) said Thursday that an unspecified number of Senior Australian Defense Force commanders had been stripped on medals over alleged Afghanistan war crimes committed by soldiers serving under them. File Photo by Chad J. McNeeley/Department of Defense/UPI
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles (pictured) said Thursday that an unspecified number of Senior Australian Defense Force commanders had been stripped on medals over alleged Afghanistan war crimes committed by soldiers serving under them. File Photo by Chad J. McNeeley/Department of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Australian government on Thursday rescinded military honors of senior Australian Defense Force officers following the closure of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by men under their command in Afghanistan.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said they would lose their distinguished service medals as recommended by the four-year Brereton inquiry which reported in 2020 that it had determined there was "credible information" that troops in the country's special forces had unlawfully killed 39 civilians during operations in Afghanistan in 2015-2016.

Advertisement

Former Justice Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton's report said that even though troop, squadron and task group commanders were unaware of the alleged war crimes they bore "moral command responsibility and accountability" and consequently should not keep honors awarded for outstanding service in war.

The government did not provide any further details in its final response to 139 of the 143 inquiry findings citing privacy laws but told local media the number of commanders who had been stripped of medals awarded for their service during "periods proximate to the incidents" was fewer than 10.

Advertisement

The other four recommendations remain on hold, pending investigation by the independent Office of the Special Investigator set up to prepare any prosecutions that arise as a result of the findings and the announcement does not apply to suspects still being investigated on war crimes allegations.

Dozens more soldiers are reportedly under investigation for involvement in alleged war crimes but only one --former SAS trooper Oliver Jordan Schulz -- has been charged. He is accused of shooting dead a 26-year-old male noncombatant in a field in Uruzgan province in 2012.

"This will always be a matter of national shame," Marles told parliament.

"At the same time the Brereton report, its recommendations, and the actions of successive governments in implementing these recommendations, are a demonstration to the Australian people and to the world, that Australia is a country which holds itself accountable."

Marles praised what he called the "sacred service" of the overwhelming majority of ADF troops also deployed in Afghanistan and thanked those who spoke up about alleged crimes and gave evidence to the inquiry.

"In speaking out, there were acts of bravery which rank in the highest echelon," he said.

Shadow Defense Minister Andrew Hastie said the closure of the inquiry was a difficult moment but the truth had to be faced up to.

Advertisement

"The crucible of combat has shown our soldiers are capable of great courage under fire. It has also shown we can do great wrong on the battlefield," Hastie said.

However, the announcement drew the ire of some veterans organizations with the Australian SAS Association saying the allegations were not proven and accusing the government of betraying "the courage and sacrifice of the men they sent to fight and die in our country's name."

"In the week a royal commission has reported to the Australian people the startling rate of suicide amongst veterans due to their mistreatment, Minister Marles has spat at feet of the twenty thousand young men and women who fought terrorism in Afghanistan," said national chairman Martin Hamilton-Smith.

"The message this sends is disgraceful."

Read More

Latest Headlines

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by a quarter point as inflation falls
World News // 19 minutes ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by a quarter point as inflation falls
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday cut three key interest rates by a quarter point, citing inflation dynamics as it loosened monetary policy restriction.
Report on Britain's NHS finds flagship universal healthcare system in 'critical condition'
World News // 3 hours ago
Report on Britain's NHS finds flagship universal healthcare system in 'critical condition'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A damning report into the National Health Service released Thursday said Britain's free universal health system was in a "critical condition" struggling with the fallout from COVID-19 and failing to meet targets.
Israeli airstrikes kill 18 in school, including 6 U.N. workers
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes kill 18 in school, including 6 U.N. workers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on a central Gaza school being used to shelter displaced Palestinians killed more than a dozen people, including six United Nations workers.
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after leader Kim Jong Un called for a nuclear weapons buildup.
Alberto Fujimori, former controversial president of Peru, dies at 86
World News // 10 hours ago
Alberto Fujimori, former controversial president of Peru, dies at 86
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Alberto Fujimori, the former president of Peru who led the country through the turbulent 1990s, has died following a battle with cancer, his daughter, Keiko Fujimori, announced Wednesday night.
U.S. sanctions Lebanese oil and LPG smuggling network that raised funds for Hezbollah
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Lebanese oil and LPG smuggling network that raised funds for Hezbollah
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday announced sanctions on Hezbollah's oil and LPG Lebanese smuggling network, alleging the network facilitated dozens of shipments to Syria's government.
Driver in fatal Australian wedding bus crash sentenced to 32 years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Driver in fatal Australian wedding bus crash sentenced to 32 years in prison
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash which killed 10 people and injured 25.
Israeli airstrike kills 5 Palestinians in West Bank, 2 IDF soldiers die in helicopter crash
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli airstrike kills 5 Palestinians in West Bank, 2 IDF soldiers die in helicopter crash
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a West Bank airstrike around dawn Wednesday that killed five Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Biden to Israel: IDF killing of American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi 'totally unacceptable'
World News // 1 day ago
Biden to Israel: IDF killing of American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi 'totally unacceptable'
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday said the killing of U.S. citizen and West Bank activist Aysenur Eygi by Israeli troops is totally unacceptable.
Australian police arrest 42 in anti-war protest in Melbourne
World News // 1 day ago
Australian police arrest 42 in anti-war protest in Melbourne
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Police arrested 42 people at the Land Forces Defense Expo in Melbourne on Wednesday in the largest protest the Australian city has seen in more than two decades, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement