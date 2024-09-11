Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Israeli airstrike kills 5 Palestinians in West Bank, 2 IDF soldiers die in helicopter crash

By Doug Cunningham
The Israel Defense Forces killed five Palestinians in an drone airstrike early Wednesday in the occupied northern West Bank. Israel has been conducting raids for days in the Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm areas. Pictured is a funeral procession in the Jenin refugee camp, Friday. Photo by Ismael Ahmad/UPI
1 of 3 | The Israel Defense Forces killed five Palestinians in an drone airstrike early Wednesday in the occupied northern West Bank. Israel has been conducting raids for days in the Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm areas. Pictured is a funeral procession in the Jenin refugee camp, Friday. Photo by Ismael Ahmad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a West Bank airstrike around dawn Wednesday that killed five Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a drone was used by Israel to target a group of five young men around dawn Wednesday in the city of Tubas

Advertisement

The IDF said confirmed the operation in a statement on X.

"Extensive forces of the IDF, and the Shin Bet began operating during the night in the Tubas and Tammon area in the Bekaa and Emekim Division against terrorist infrastructures, as part of the operation in northern Samaria. As part of the activity, a short time ago an aircraft attacked an armed terrorist squad in the Tubas region."

Related

Samaria is a biblical term used by Israel to refer to the northern area of the West Bank.

WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, said large-scale raids were being carried out by Israeli forces on the outskirts of Tubas and in several neighborhoods.

In a statement the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams transferred five bodies from Tawheed Mosque in Tubas to the hospital.

In the nearby town of Tulkarm the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it "condemns the Israeli occupation's attacks on its crews today in Tulkarm, where the occupation forces targeted one of the society's paramedics with live bullets while he was treating an injured person in Tulkarm camp."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on X Wednesday morning the IDF said two IDF soldiers were killed in a Helicopter crash.

"Overnight, an Israeli Air Force 'Yanshuf' helicopter, which was on a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital for medical treatment, crashed while landing in the Rafah area in Gaza," it said.

The IDF statement said an initial inquiry indicates the crash was not caused by enemy fire, but it is still under investigation.

During a nine-day operation in the West Bank Tubas, Tulkarm and Jenin areas, at least 36 Palestinians were killed, according ot the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said children were among those killed.

Latest Headlines

Biden to Israel: IDF killing of American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi 'totally unacceptable'
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden to Israel: IDF killing of American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi 'totally unacceptable'
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday said the killing of U.S. citizen and West Bank activist Aysenur Eygi by Israeli troops is totally unacceptable.
Australian police arrest 42 in anti-war protest in Melbourne
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian police arrest 42 in anti-war protest in Melbourne
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Police arrested 42 people at the Land Forces Defense Expo in Melbourne on Wednesday in the largest protest the Australian city has seen in more than two decades, authorities said.
Supertyphoon Yagi: Vietnam death toll hits 143 and rising amid non-stop rain
World News // 2 hours ago
Supertyphoon Yagi: Vietnam death toll hits 143 and rising amid non-stop rain
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The number of people across Vietnam killed by landslides and flash floods from supertyphoon Yagi hit 143 Wednesday and was expected to keep rising amid ongoing impacts from the weather system days after being downgraded.
Driver in fatal Australian wedding bush crash sentenced to 32 years in prison
World News // 4 hours ago
Driver in fatal Australian wedding bush crash sentenced to 32 years in prison
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash which killed 10 people and injured 25.
Dozens killed, injured in Gaza humanitarian zone as Israeli warplanes target Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed, injured in Gaza humanitarian zone as Israeli warplanes target Hamas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas militants operating in a command complex within a humanitarian area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday.
Man who killed Uganda-born Olympic athlete dies from same gasoline attack he caused
World News // 21 hours ago
Man who killed Uganda-born Olympic athlete dies from same gasoline attack he caused
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The ex-partner accused of killing Olympic runner and Uganda-born athlete Rebecca Cheptegei by setting her on fire also has died after injuries sustained in the same incident, according to reports.
EU's top court orders Apple to pay $14.3B upaid Irish taxes; upholds $2.6B Google fine
World News // 1 day ago
EU's top court orders Apple to pay $14.3B upaid Irish taxes; upholds $2.6B Google fine
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's highest court hit Silicon Valley's top two tech giants ordering Apple to pay Ireland $14.3 billion in taxes and fining Google $2.6 billion for abusing its market position for shopping searches.
Pope Francis draws crowd of 600,000 for mass in Timor-Leste
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis draws crowd of 600,000 for mass in Timor-Leste
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis drew a crowd of 600,000 people as he held an outdoor mass in Timor-Leste on Tuesday that reflected on the joy of childbirth.
Criminals released early amid overcrowding crisis in Britain's prison system
World News // 1 day ago
Criminals released early amid overcrowding crisis in Britain's prison system
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Britain began discharging about 1,750 inmates from prisons Tuesday as part of efforts to free up space in a creaking penal system bursting at the seams.
Kim Jong Un calls for major nuclear weapons buildup in response to U.S. threat
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un calls for major nuclear weapons buildup in response to U.S. threat
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his isolated state would increase its arsenal of nuclear weapons by "geometrical progression" due to threats from the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In debate, Trump rants, cites conspiracy theories as Harris pushes back, touts her vision for future
In debate, Trump rants, cites conspiracy theories as Harris pushes back, touts her vision for future
Indiana pair accused of pilfering bronze veteran markers from headstones
Indiana pair accused of pilfering bronze veteran markers from headstones
No injuries reported as Delta passenger jets damaged in Atlanta taxiway collision
No injuries reported as Delta passenger jets damaged in Atlanta taxiway collision
Man who killed Uganda-born Olympic athlete dies from same gasoline attack he caused
Man who killed Uganda-born Olympic athlete dies from same gasoline attack he caused
Southwest Airlines backs CEO; board chair to exit in 2025 amid changes by Elliot Investments
Southwest Airlines backs CEO; board chair to exit in 2025 amid changes by Elliot Investments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement