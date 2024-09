President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said in separate statements Wednesday that the killing of U.S citizen and West Bank activist Aysenur Eygi by Israeli troops is totally unacceptable. Biden called for full accountability. Harris said no one should be killed participating in a peaceful protest. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday said the killing of U.S. citizen and West Bank activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli troops is "totally unacceptable." "There must be full accountability," Biden said in a statement. "And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again." Advertisement

The White House said Israel has acknowledged its responsibility for Eygi's death and a preliminary investigation has indicated it was " the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation."

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that the killing of Eygi was a "horrific tragedy that never should have happened."

"Doug and I are keeping her family and loved ones in our prayers. Aysenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank-standing up against the expansion of settlements-when her young life was senselessly cut short," Harris said. "No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest."

Harris added the United States will "continue to press the government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results. There must be full accountability."

Advertisement

On Tuesday Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference that Eygi's killing by Israeli troops was "unprovoked and unjustified."

Blinken said no one should be shot and killed for attending a protest.

The White House statement Wednesday said the United States has had full access to Israel's preliminary investigation of Eygi's killing "and expects continued access as the investigation continues, so that we can have confidence in the result."

In his comments Tuesday Blinken said Israel needs to make some fundamental changes to the way its security forces operate in the West Bank.

He said reports show the security forces "looking the other way" when extremist settlers use violence against Palestinians, contrasting with reports of excessive force used by Israeli security forces against Palestinians.

Both the United Nations and Eygi's family have called for an independent investigation into her killing.