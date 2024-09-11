Trending
Sept. 11, 2024 / 7:00 AM

Driver in fatal Australian wedding bush crash sentenced to 32 years in prison

By Paul Godfrey
An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash in the country's Hunter Valley wine region which killed 10 people and injured 25 in June 2023. File photo by Darren Pateman/EPA-EFE
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash which killed 10 people and injured 25.

Brett Andrew Button, 59, who was at the wheel of a coach when it flipped over in June 2023 as it was bringing 35 wedding guests to their hotel in New South Wales' Hunter Valley wine region, was speeding and impaired from a large dose of the opioid Tramadol in his system.

He escaped a manslaughter trial after accepting a plea bargain in which prosecutors dropped 10 manslaughter charges in exchange for a guilty plea to 10 counts of causing death by dangerous driving, nine counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and 16 counts of causing bodily harm by "furious driving."

After listening to two days of impact statements from more than 30 survivors and family members of those killed, Newcastle District Court judge Roy Ellis accused Button of abandoning all responsibility and recklessness before ruling he must serve a minimum of 23 years and 8 months and would not be eligible for parole until May 2048 at the earliest.

Judge Ellis said he had "never dealt with a case that contained anywhere near the devastation" in his 50 years in the judiciary.

"I reiterate the sentence I impose will not bring back the deceased, the sentence will not heal the physical injuries of survivors or heal the heartache of the families of the 10 deceased victims," he said.

Button claimed he did not know his ability to operate the vehicle was impaired after had taken a large dose of Tramadol for pain, the side effects of which include drowsiness, brain fog and impaired vision.

However, passengers in court described being terrified by the way Button was driving and that he ignored their pleas to slow down before losing control on a traffic circle at Greta, 30 miles northwest of Newcastle, New South Wales, and the coach flipped onto its side and slid along a guard rail.

Survivors spoke of ongoing daily suffering from physical injuries and psychological trauma and grief that had left them unable to work and too frightened to drive again.

Passenger Graeme McBride, who sustained a broken neck, lost his wife and 22-year-old daughter in the crash.

He spoke of his physical and mental struggles.

"My family tree has been cut down. I just want my old life back," he told the court.

Nick Dinakis, 30, who survived but with a life-changing brain injury and spinal and facial injuries, lost his girlfriend in the crash.

"You've broken me physically, you've scarred my body, and worst of all you've broken my heart and mind," he said addressing Button.

Button, who did not take the stand during the trial, expressed shame and remorse and said he had been wrestling with how to apologize to the survivors and families for something so destructive and hateful.

"I've tried to figure out the words to say I'm sorry, but how do you say you're sorry for such a horrible tragic event that has ruined the lives of hundreds of people," he told the court.

"I live with this every day and I hate myself."

Speaking last year after the crash, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock and pledged government support for all those affected.

"For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair," he said at Parliament House in Canberra.

"All Australians' thoughts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those we've lost in such horrific circumstances."

