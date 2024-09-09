Trending
Sept. 9, 2024 / 9:52 PM / Updated at 1:29 AM

Israeli warplanes attack Hamas in humanitarian zone, killing and wounding dozens

By Darryl Coote
Plumes of smoke rise above the tents of displaced Palestinians following an Israeli military strike on the al-Mawasi camp for internally displaced people, near the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on July 13. Israel said warplanes struck a Hamas compound within the Khan Yunis humanitarian zone early Tuesday. File Photo by Saber Arar/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas militants operating in a command complex within a humanitarian area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday. Palestinian health officials state the airstrikes killed and injured dozens.

The IDF said the attack targeted militants within the Humanitarian Area of Khan Yunis where the Iran proxy militia "advanced and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel."

In defense of the attack, the IDF accused Hamas of using civilian and humanitarian infrastructure within the Palestinian enclave to attack the Middle Eastern country. It added that precision munitions and aerial surveillance were among the "numerous steps" it took prior to launching the strikes to "mitigate the risk of harming civilians."

WAFA, the state-run news agency of the Palestinian Authority, claims the attack hit tents housing those displaced by the war in the Al-Mawasi refugee camp.

Health officials said 40 people were killed and 60 more were wounded.

"A large number of martyrs and wounded were recovered, including cases of amputation, and our crews are still searching for missing persons among the tents of the displaced," the civilian defense service said in a statement.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using Palestinians and civilian infrastructure as shields amid the war, allegations that Hamas denies.

In a statement, Hamas refuted the IDF's claim that it was using the Khan Yunis humanitarian area for its attacks.

"This is a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes," it said, The Guardian reported. "The resistance has denied several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or using these places for military purposes."

Israel and Hamas have been at war for nearly a year, beginning Oct. 7 when the Iran proxy militia launched a bloody surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw another 251 kidnapped. About 97 hostages remain unaccounted for.

Early in the conflict, the Israeli military designated Al-Mawasi a humanitarian area. It was designated to house Palestinians who Israel was evacuating from northern Gaza.

More than 55 evacuations orders remain in effect, covering 86% of Gaza, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The United Nations relief mission for Palestinian refugees states that up to 1.9 million of its roughly 2 million residents are internally displaced with some having been forced to move on several occasions. UNRWA states that some have been displaced nine or 10 times.

The war has razed much of Gaza and, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between militant and civilian, killed nearly 41,000 people and injured about 95,000 others.

Latest Headlines

Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election
World News // 9 hours ago
Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The top anchor for Spanish-speaking television network Univision is set to leave his job sometime after November's election.
Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
World News // 12 hours ago
Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Catherine and future queen revealed Monday she has completed chemotherapy treatments for her undisclosed type of cancer and in "coming months" will take on more royal duties.
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
World News // 16 hours ago
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vietnamese authorities were scrambling to deal with the aftermath of supertyphoon Yagi which barreled across the country packing 125 mph winds at the weekend killing 59 people, injuring hundreds and wreaking havoc.
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis landed in the island nation of Timor-Leste on Monday in one of the most controversial stops on his tour of Asian-Pacific countries.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in and around the west-central Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate overnight killed at least 14 people and injured 43, including many civilians, state-owned media reported.
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
World News // 21 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pyongyang in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday, amid signs of cooling relations between the neighbors.
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
World News // 22 hours ago
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Monday identified the man accused of severely burning a 9-month-old baby with hot coffee in an unprovoked attack late last month as a foreign national who has fled the country.
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Filipino megachurch founder and fugitive of U.S. authorities Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, the Asian nation's secretary of interior said Sunday.
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
World News // 1 day ago
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests.
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.
Trending Stories

California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
