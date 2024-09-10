Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Pope Francis draws crowd of 600,000 for mass in Timor-Leste

By Daniel Uria
A crowd of more than 600,000 people gathered to see Pope Francis hold a mass in Timor-Leste on Tuesday. Photo by Antonio Dasiparu/EPA-EFE
A crowd of more than 600,000 people gathered to see Pope Francis hold a mass in Timor-Leste on Tuesday. Photo by Antonio Dasiparu/EPA-EFE

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis drew a crowd of 600,000 people as he held an outdoor mass in Timor-Leste on Tuesday that reflected on the joy of childbirth.

The birth of a child is a "shining moment of joy and celebration" throughout the world, Francis told the crowd in coastal Tasitolu, adding that it instills "a desire for the good" and "a return to purity and simplicity."

Advertisement

"How wonderful that here in Timor-Leste there are so many children: You are a young country and we can see every corner of your land teeming with life," he said.

Francis further stressed that the birth of a child represents a reminder of the importance in "making space for children, for little ones, welcoming them, taking care of them."

Related

As he arrived in the country on Monday, the pope said that "everything possible" should be done to avoid "every kind of abuse" for children and "guarantee a healthy and peaceful childhood for all young people."

Francis' visit comes amid accusations that Bishop Ximenes Belo abused young boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Vatican has said it was aware of the accusations and had restricted Belo's movements and prohibited voluntary contact with minors in 2020.

Advertisement

The visit also came under scrutiny as authorities had demolished homes and evicted about 90 people in Tasitolu, where the government said many people who recently moved to the area from rural portions of the country built homes in the area as they sought work were squatters.

Despite the tension in the area the massive crowd in Timor-Leste, which has a strong Roman Catholic majority, represented nearly half of the nation's population.

The mass gathering prompted a local telecom company to warn that customers' signal in the area could be impacted.

Latest Headlines

Dozens killed, injured in Gaza humanitarian zone as Israeli warplanes target Hamas
World News // 11 hours ago
Dozens killed, injured in Gaza humanitarian zone as Israeli warplanes target Hamas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas militants operating in a command complex within a humanitarian area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday.
Criminals released early amid overcrowding crisis in Britain's prison system
World News // 2 hours ago
Criminals released early amid overcrowding crisis in Britain's prison system
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Britain began discharging about 1,750 inmates from prisons Tuesday as part of efforts to free up space in a creaking penal system bursting at the seams.
Kim Jong Un calls for major nuclear weapons buildup in response to U.S. threat
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for major nuclear weapons buildup in response to U.S. threat
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his isolated state would increase its arsenal of nuclear weapons by "geometrical progression" due to threats from the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.
Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election
World News // 16 hours ago
Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The top anchor for Spanish-speaking television network Univision is set to leave his job sometime after November's election.
Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
World News // 19 hours ago
Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Catherine and future queen revealed Monday she has completed chemotherapy treatments for her undisclosed type of cancer and in "coming months" will take on more royal duties.
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vietnamese authorities were scrambling to deal with the aftermath of supertyphoon Yagi which barreled across the country packing 125 mph winds at the weekend killing 59 people, injuring hundreds and wreaking havoc.
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis landed in the island nation of Timor-Leste on Monday in one of the most controversial stops on his tour of Asian-Pacific countries.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in and around the west-central Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate overnight killed at least 14 people and injured 43, including many civilians, state-owned media reported.
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
World News // 1 day ago
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pyongyang in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday, amid signs of cooling relations between the neighbors.
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
World News // 1 day ago
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Monday identified the man accused of severely burning a 9-month-old baby with hot coffee in an unprovoked attack late last month as a foreign national who has fled the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement