Kim Jong Un calls for major nuclear weapons buildup in response to U.S. threat

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his isolated state would increase its nuclear weapons stockpile by "geometrical progression" due to threats from the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday. Kim made the comments during a speech Monday marking the 76th founding anniversary of North Korea, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. Advertisement

He claimed that the "reckless expansion of the military bloc system led by the U.S." posed a "grave threat" to the North, necessitating a nuclear buildup in response.

"The obvious conclusion is that the nuclear force of the DPRK and the posture capable of properly using it for ensuring the state's right to security in any time should be more thoroughly perfected," Kim said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

"We are now perfectly carrying out the policy on building the nuclear armed forces on increasing the number of nuclear weapons by geometrical progression," he added.

The remarks came one day after KCNA released an image showing Kim inspecting a new 12-axle transporter erector launcher, or TEL. The launcher appears to be an upgrade to the 11-axle version used to mount the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, generating speculation that a new ICBM may be revealed soon.

"It's not unusual for North Korea to use media reports and imagery to try to telegraph to the world," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press briefing Monday in response to a question about the new TEL.

"From a U.S. standpoint, again, our focus is on working with our regional allies and partners to include the ROK and Japan on preserving regional security and stability and deterring potential attack," Ryder said, using the official acronym for South Korea.

In his speech, Kim said North Korea was a "responsible nuclear weapons state."

"We are constantly exposed to a serious nuclear threat," he said. "Our nuclear weapons for defending ourselves do not pose a threat to anyone."

It is unclear how many nuclear weapons North Korea possesses. A recent study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that the North has assembled around 50 warheads and possesses enough fissile material for up to 90 warheads.

Tensions remain at a high point on the Korean Peninsula, with Pyongyang maintaining a steady stream of weapons tests and hostile rhetoric toward the United States and its allies in the region.

Last month, North Korea unveiled new "suicide" attack drones and an upgraded multiple rocket launcher -- short-range weapons that threaten targets such as Seoul, the South Korean capital located only 30 miles away from the border with the North.

The North also resumed its trash-carrying balloon launches over the border last week as part of a Cold War-style psychological warfare campaign with the South. Seoul has responded with propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the DMZ.

South Korea and the United States recently wrapped up a 13-day military amphibious landing exercise near the southeastern city of Pohang. The allies also concluded their annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise last week, which the North condemned as the "most offensive and provocative war drills for aggression."