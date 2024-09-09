Advertisement
Sept. 9, 2024 / 12:25 AM

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Darryl Coote
Forecasters said Sunday night that Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico. Image courtesy of NOAA
Forecasters said Sunday night that Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Sunday night, prompting a tropical storm warning to be issued for southern Texas.

The storm was located about 320 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and 550 miles south of Cameron, La., the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 p.m. update.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

Little change in strength is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours but strengthening is forecast as it moves over warmer waters. However, it is expected to reach tropical-storm strengthen on Monday by the time it nears the western coast of the Gulf of Mexico and a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of the week.

"While it is too soon to pinpoint the exact location and magnitude of impacts, the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are increasing for portions of the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastlines beginning Tuesday night," the NHC said in a discussion on the storm.

"Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be issued for a portion of that area on Monday, and residents should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place."

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barra del Tordo, Mexico, to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield, Texas.

A tropical storm watch signifies that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

The NHC states the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and threaten flash flooding from the coast of far northeast Mexico into coastal Texas and Louisiana through Thursday.

So far this hurricane season there have been five named storms -- Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto -- with the six storm to be christened Francine when it forms.

