World News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 3:58 AM

Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country

By Darryl Coote
Police on Monday said the man accused of throwing hot coffee on a baby in Australia late last month has fled the country. Screen capture courtesy of Queensland Police/X
Police on Monday said the man accused of throwing hot coffee on a baby in Australia late last month has fled the country. Screen capture courtesy of Queensland Police/X

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Monday identified the man accused of severely burning a 9-month-old baby with hot coffee in an unprovoked attack late last month as a foreign national who has fled the country.

A warrant was issued Monday for the unnamed suspect's arrest on charges of acts intending to cause grievous body harm, a life-imprisonment offense, Paul Dalton, detective inspector in charge of South Brisbane district's child protection and investigation unit, said during a press conference.

He identified the suspect as 33-year-old man who had been in the country legally and had no prior criminal history.

The suspect had used their own passport to flee Australia by plane via Sydney airport on Aug. 31, about five days after he was accused of throwing hot coffee on the baby Aug. 27 in Brisbane's Hanlon Park, which is located on the east-central coast of Australia.

Related

The baby suffered serious burns in the attack and was transported to the hospital from where the boy has since been released.

After the attack, police released images and CCTV footage of the man as authorities sought information about his potential involvement.

Dalton described the ensuing investigation as "probably one of the most complex and sometimes frustrating" he has been a part of or led as the suspect was knowledgeable of police practices.

"This person was aware of police methodologies, was certainly conducting counter-surveillance activities, which made the investigation quite complex," he said, without elaborating on what exactly the suspect was doing.

Officers were only able to put a name to the face seen in the CCTV footage on Sept. 1, a day after he fled the country.

"He was aware what we do to find people," he said.

No motive has also been uncovered amid the investigation for a crime that Dalton described as "strange" since the suspect and his victim's family were unknown to one another.

Initial inquiries have been made with international partners who have also been briefed on the investigation, he said.

He added the suspect had arrived in Sydney via car that police were looking for and believe is located in New South Wales. Sydney is located about 570 miles south along the Australian coast from Brisbane.

Some 30 detectives are working for Dalton who said they were "devastated that they missed this person by 12 hours."

"I was in the investigation center when we put a name to the face and it was a very happy room only for us to do a check in 15 minutes and find out we lost him; it was deflated," he said. "But that deflation quickly turns into determination and resilience to get the job done."

Latest Headlines

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico
World News // 4 hours ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Sunday night, prompting a tropical storm warning to be issued for southern Texas.
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
World News // 4 hours ago
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Filipino megachurch founder and fugitive of U.S. authorities Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, the Asian nation's secretary of interior said Sunday.
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
World News // 7 hours ago
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests.
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
World News // 11 hours ago
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle were also burned alive.
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
World News // 15 hours ago
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Sunday landed in Madrid, Spain, and is seeking asylum after fleeing his home country amid an arrest warrant.
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
World News // 13 hours ago
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis visited the small town of Vanimo in Papua New Guinea after delivering mass to more than 35,000 people in the capital of Port Moresby on Sunday.
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
World News // 18 hours ago
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Three Israeli border guards were shot dead by a Jordanian truck driver at the Allenby Crossing on the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Emergency Services said Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Massive demonstrations demanding a deal to return the remaining Jewish hostages held by Hamas broke out across Israel late Saturday as protesters flooded into the streets 11 months after the start of the war in Gaza.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
World News // 1 day ago
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The planned Queen Elizabeth II memorial will be located in St. James's Park in London, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee announced Saturday.
