Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election

1 of 2 | “This is not a farewell,” Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos (pictured in 20217) wrote Monday in a statement announcing his plans to exit Univision. File Photo by Luis Eduardo Noriega/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Jorge Ramos, the top anchor for Spanish-language television network Univision, is set to leave his job sometime after November's election, multiple news outlets have reported. Ramos is leaving Univision after 39 years at the network, during which he spent 38 in the chair as news anchor, Las Top News first reported. Advertisement

"This is not a farewell," Ramos wrote Monday in a statement announcing his plans, saying that he will stay as anchor of Noticiero Univision -- the news division of the Spanish-language network part of TelevisaUnivision -- until December, at which point, he said, "afterwards I will share my professional plans."

Since 1987, Ramos has been face of "Noticiero Univision" and the network's public affairs program "Al Punto," and the interview show "Algo Personal" for Vix, which is Univision's streaming platform.

"I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years," the long-serving Spanish language television journalist said.

Though no official announcement by the network has been made on who will replace Ramos, Las Top News says "everything indicates the almost obvious" that the person most likely to take over for Ramos is Enrique Acevedo.

In a statement, the network chief expressed his "respect and gratitude" for Ramos' contributions to Univision and to "the growing community we serve each and every day."

"As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning," Univision News President Daniel Coronell said.

Ramos in 2019 and five network employees were briefly detained within Venezuela's presidential palace following an interview with the country's hard-line President Nicolas Maduro and were finally release after a two-hour detention but only after Maduro's regime had confiscated all equipment and footage.

But he is perhaps otherwise better known as the Univision reporter who openly sparred with former President Donald Trump on more than one occasion, even getting kicked out of a Trump event.

At a 2015 Trump press conference in Dubuque, Iowa, Ramos was removed by a bodyguard from the media event after he openly questioned the then-future president on his previously false assertion that Mexican immigrants are "rapists, criminals and drug traffickers."

Trump repeatedly dismissed attempts by Ramos to ask the television reality star a question. Ramos and Trump went back and forth before Ramos said, "I have the right to ask a question."

"No you don't. You haven't been called," Trump said at the time. "Go back to Univision."

But in a weekly column he has written for several years, Ramos previously said "we cannot normalize" Trump's behavior that "threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open microphone to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

"We must question and fact-check everything he says and does," he wrote.