Sept. 9, 2024 / 4:59 PM

Jorge Ramos, Univision News anchor for nearly 40 years, says he is leaving network after election

By Chris Benson
“This is not a farewell,” Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos (pictured in 20217) wrote Monday in a statement announcing his plans to exit Univision. File Photo by Luis Eduardo Noriega/EPA-EFE
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Jorge Ramos, the top anchor for Spanish-language television network Univision, is set to leave his job sometime after November's election, multiple news outlets have reported.

Ramos is leaving Univision after 39 years at the network, during which he spent 38 in the chair as news anchor, Las Top News first reported.

"This is not a farewell," Ramos wrote Monday in a statement announcing his plans, saying that he will stay as anchor of Noticiero Univision -- the news division of the Spanish-language network part of TelevisaUnivision -- until December, at which point, he said, "afterwards I will share my professional plans."

Since 1987, Ramos has been face of "Noticiero Univision" and the network's public affairs program "Al Punto," and the interview show "Algo Personal" for Vix, which is Univision's streaming platform.

"I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years," the long-serving Spanish language television journalist said.

Though no official announcement by the network has been made on who will replace Ramos, Las Top News says "everything indicates the almost obvious" that the person most likely to take over for Ramos is Enrique Acevedo.

In a statement, the network chief expressed his "respect and gratitude" for Ramos' contributions to Univision and to "the growing community we serve each and every day."

"As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning," Univision News President Daniel Coronell said.

Ramos in 2019 and five network employees were briefly detained within Venezuela's presidential palace following an interview with the country's hard-line President Nicolas Maduro and were finally release after a two-hour detention but only after Maduro's regime had confiscated all equipment and footage.

But he is perhaps otherwise better known as the Univision reporter who openly sparred with former President Donald Trump on more than one occasion, even getting kicked out of a Trump event.

At a 2015 Trump press conference in Dubuque, Iowa, Ramos was removed by a bodyguard from the media event after he openly questioned the then-future president on his previously false assertion that Mexican immigrants are "rapists, criminals and drug traffickers."

Trump repeatedly dismissed attempts by Ramos to ask the television reality star a question. Ramos and Trump went back and forth before Ramos said, "I have the right to ask a question."

"No you don't. You haven't been called," Trump said at the time. "Go back to Univision."

But in a weekly column he has written for several years, Ramos previously said "we cannot normalize" Trump's behavior that "threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open microphone to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

"We must question and fact-check everything he says and does," he wrote.

Latest Headlines

Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
World News // 4 hours ago
Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Catherine and future queen revealed Monday she has completed chemotherapy treatments for her undisclosed type of cancer and in "coming months" will take on more royal duties.
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
World News // 8 hours ago
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vietnamese authorities were scrambling to deal with the aftermath of supertyphoon Yagi which barreled across the country packing 125 mph winds at the weekend killing 59 people, injuring hundreds and wreaking havoc.
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis landed in the island nation of Timor-Leste on Monday in one of the most controversial stops on his tour of Asian-Pacific countries.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in and around the west-central Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate overnight killed at least 14 people and injured 43, including many civilians, state-owned media reported.
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
World News // 13 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pyongyang in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday, amid signs of cooling relations between the neighbors.
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
World News // 14 hours ago
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Monday identified the man accused of severely burning a 9-month-old baby with hot coffee in an unprovoked attack late last month as a foreign national who has fled the country.
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
World News // 18 hours ago
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Filipino megachurch founder and fugitive of U.S. authorities Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, the Asian nation's secretary of interior said Sunday.
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
World News // 21 hours ago
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests.
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
World News // 1 day ago
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle were also burned alive.
