Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 1:52 PM

Princess Catherine 'relieved' to end months-long chemotherapy for cancer treatment

Cancer journey is 'complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone,' princess says.

By Chris Benson
“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” read a statement on Monday by Catherine, the princess of Wales. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 2 | “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” read a statement on Monday by Catherine, the princess of Wales. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Catherine said Monday she completed chemotherapy treatments for her undisclosed type of cancer and in "coming months" will take on more royal duties.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Catherine, the princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, next in line for the British throne after his father King Charles III, wrote on X.

Advertisement

The post was accompanied by a video featuring family clips of the royal couple and their three children in a country setting likely at Balmoral Castle in Scotland as Catherine said she cannot tell you what a relief it is" to complete her assigned chemotherapy treatments as summer draws to a close.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," she said, pointing to "everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion" which she said has been "truly humbling."

Buckingham Palace in March announced Catherine had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

She said at the time that tests after her operation had found cancer and on the advice of her medical team "advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Her diagnosis came shortly after King Charles III confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for cancer after seeking medical options for an enlarged prostate.

On Monday, describing her last nine months as "incredibly tough" for the close-knit family, Catherine added that "life as you know it can change in an instant" and to get through it "we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Advertisement

Her own journey with cancer, she wrote, was "complex, scary and unpredictable" not unlike her but "for everyone, especially those closest to you." Her focus now, she said, will be on "doing what I can to stay cancer-free."

In June, the 42-year-old presumptive queen in a update said she was "making good progress" as she continued chemotherapy to treat her undisclosed cancer.

That was almost immediately followed by her first public appearance since the diagnosis earlier this year at the king's official birthday celebration where along with her husband Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London with the reigning monarch and Queen Camilla to watch a Royal Air Force flyover.

With humility, she wrote, "it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

The future British king and queen celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in April.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," she said, "of simply loving and being loved."

Advertisement

Saying she has entered "a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life, the princess says "in the coming months" she will put "a few more public engagements" on the diary, adding that she is "looking forward to being back at work."

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey," the mother of Britain' future King George VII wrote, "I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
World News // 4 hours ago
Dozens dead, missing as supertyphoon Yagi tears through Vietnam
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vietnamese authorities were scrambling to deal with the aftermath of supertyphoon Yagi which barreled across the country packing 125 mph winds at the weekend killing 59 people, injuring hundreds and wreaking havoc.
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Francis visits Timor-Leste amid child abuse scandal involving prominent bishop
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis landed in the island nation of Timor-Leste on Monday in one of the most controversial stops on his tour of Asian-Pacific countries.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites kill at least 14, injure 43
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in and around the west-central Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate overnight killed at least 14 people and injured 43, including many civilians, state-owned media reported.
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
World News // 8 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping calls for 'deepening' ties with North Korea in letter to Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pyongyang in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday, amid signs of cooling relations between the neighbors.
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
World News // 9 hours ago
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Monday identified the man accused of severely burning a 9-month-old baby with hot coffee in an unprovoked attack late last month as a foreign national who has fled the country.
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
World News // 14 hours ago
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Filipino megachurch founder and fugitive of U.S. authorities Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, the Asian nation's secretary of interior said Sunday.
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
World News // 16 hours ago
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests.
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
World News // 20 hours ago
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle were also burned alive.
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
World News // 1 day ago
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Sunday landed in Madrid, Spain, and is seeking asylum after fleeing his home country amid an arrest warrant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement