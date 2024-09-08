Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 6:24 PM

Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks

By Mark Moran
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine September 1 amid the Russian invasion. At least 40 people have been injured, including five children, after a Russian rocket attack hit several civilian sites in Kharkiv EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.

Photos and videos shared by local Telegram channels at around 6 p.m. local time show a large fire and smoke, reportedly in Belgorod Oblast, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed.

Gladkov also alleged that Ukrainian drones attacked three settlements in the oblast, damaging several residential houses and cars. No casualties were reported, according to local media reports.

This would appear to be the latest in a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian assets.

Related

Earlier this month, officials claim dozens of other drones that were targeting Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, were also shot down.

A local official claimed 158 drones were immobilized. Three of the drones reportedly targeted the Kashira power plant in the Moscow region.

Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast has entered its fourth week. Ukraine reportedly controls over 500 square miles and 100 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, Romania and Latvia, both members of NATO, accused Russia of violating their airspace with military drones Sunday.

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments entering its territory on several occasions, as recently as this summer. The indiscriminate attacks and collateral damage by Russia have ramped up tensions with the West.

Romania's Foreign Ministry protested the alleged violation of the country's airspace by "criminal Russian aerial vehicles."

The ministry also urged "Russia to stop its reckless escalation," adding that it had opened consultations with NATO and its allies over the incidents, the ministry posted on X Sunday.

Romania scrambled two fighter jets after the drones entered the country's airspace while heading toward Ukraine, where officials suspect it may have crashed.

NATO's outgoing deputy secretary-general and Romania's former top diplomat, Mircea Geoana, said the military alliance also condemned Russia's violation of Romanian airspace.

"While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," he wrote on X.

Latest Headlines

48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
World News // 2 hours ago
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle were also burned alive.
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
World News // 6 hours ago
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Sunday landed in Madrid, Spain, and is seeking asylum after fleeing his home country amid an arrest warrant.
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
World News // 4 hours ago
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis visited the small town of Vanimo in Papua New Guinea after delivering mass to more than 35,000 people in the capital of Port Moresby on Sunday.
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
World News // 8 hours ago
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Three Israeli border guards were shot dead by a Jordanian truck driver at the Allenby Crossing on the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Emergency Services said Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
World News // 23 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Massive demonstrations demanding a deal to return the remaining Jewish hostages held by Hamas broke out across Israel late Saturday as protesters flooded into the streets 11 months after the start of the war in Gaza.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
World News // 1 day ago
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The planned Queen Elizabeth II memorial will be located in St. James's Park in London, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee announced Saturday.
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
World News // 1 day ago
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- French trade unions and leftist organizations are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's recent appointment of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
World News // 1 day ago
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said the world needs to address climate change while visiting the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea, which is partly endangered by a rising Pacific Ocean.
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
World News // 1 day ago
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China with sustained winds blowing up to 156 mph.
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Russia launched 67 Shahed drones at various targets in Ukraine Saturday, but Ukrainian officials on Saturday said they destroyed 58 of them while several others flew into other regions.
