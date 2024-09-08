Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 4:59 PM

48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision

By Mark Moran
At least 48 people were killed and 50 cattle were burned alive in a head on collision between a fuel tanker and another truck in Nigeria Sunday. Photo courtesy of the office of Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago, Niger State governor
At least 48 people were killed and 50 cattle were burned alive in a head on collision between a fuel tanker and another truck in Nigeria Sunday. Photo courtesy of the office of Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago, Niger State governor

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria on Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle also are reported to have been burned alive.

The accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. local time in Dendo village, about a mile from Agaie town, the headquarters of the local state government.

Advertisement

Niger State Gov. Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed sadness over the incident.

"While commiserating with all those who suffered losses in the incident, the Farmer Governor says the State Government through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant organizations have been mobilized to the scene of the accident for rescue operation and other necessary actions," a statement from the governor said.

Related

"He calls for calm by the residents of the affected area, and also enjoins road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property."

Images of the scene show charred bodies strewn among vegetation near the accident site, and masked onlookers and the remains of the incinerated petroleum truck in the background. Officials said at least 50 head of cattle also died as a result of the explosion that occurred when the trucks hit head-on.

Advertisement

Rescue officials were said to be trying to reach bodies that could still be trapped in the trucks.

The emergency management agency said the victims of the fuel tanker crash will be given a mass burial. It said in a statement that the incident occurred when the fuel tanker collided with a trailer truck loaded with travelers and cattle from Wudil in Kano state and was heading to Lagos, Nigeria.

The absence of a widespread and reliable rail network to transport cargo in Nigeria means fatal accidents among transport trucks are common along the highways in Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, officials said. They often also carry dozens of human passengers, but can also carry fuel.

In 2020, 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes killed 535 people and injured 1,142 more, according to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.

Latest Headlines

Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
World News // 4 hours ago
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Sunday landed in Madrid, Spain, and is seeking asylum after fleeing his home country amid an arrest warrant.
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
World News // 3 hours ago
'You are doing something beautiful,' pope tells people in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis visited the small town of Vanimo in Papua New Guinea after delivering mass to more than 35,000 people in the capital of Port Moresby on Sunday.
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
World News // 7 hours ago
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Three Israeli border guards were shot dead by a Jordanian truck driver at the Allenby Crossing on the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Emergency Services said Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
World News // 22 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Massive demonstrations demanding a deal to return the remaining Jewish hostages held by Hamas broke out across Israel late Saturday as protesters flooded into the streets 11 months after the start of the war in Gaza.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
World News // 1 day ago
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The planned Queen Elizabeth II memorial will be located in St. James's Park in London, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee announced Saturday.
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
World News // 1 day ago
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- French trade unions and leftist organizations are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's recent appointment of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
World News // 1 day ago
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said the world needs to address climate change while visiting the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea, which is partly endangered by a rising Pacific Ocean.
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
World News // 1 day ago
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China with sustained winds blowing up to 156 mph.
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Russia launched 67 Shahed drones at various targets in Ukraine Saturday, but Ukrainian officials on Saturday said they destroyed 58 of them while several others flew into other regions.
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations is now calling for a "full investigation" into the death of a 26-year-old American woman who was shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement