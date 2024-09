Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected over the weekend to a second term in office, securing nearly 95% of the vote in the Saturday election. Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests. Tebboune secured almost 95% of the vote, the country's electoral authority known as ANIE said Sunday, according to the nation's official Algeria Press Service. Advertisement

Political analysts had widely expected Tebboune to win, but the president sought to increase voter participation in the Saturday election after a record-low turnout of 60% in 2019.

However, apathy appeared to reign with only 48% of the more than 24 million Algerians registered to vote casting ballots in the Saturday contest, according to early national turnout results.