France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment

1 of 3 | The appointment of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier spurred protests organized by the far-left New Popular Front in about 130 cities across France Saturday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- French trade unions and leftist organizations are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's recent appointment of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Protests drawing more than 100,000 people were being held in about 130 cities throughout France, including Paris, Strasbourg and Marseille. Advertisement

They wanted Macron to appoint Lucie Castets as prime minister, but Macron rejected him two days earlier.

The demonstrators accused Macron of a "denial of democracy."

He said she could not gain approval in the National Assembly due to opposition from far-right lawmakers, who hold a lot of seats in the French Parliament.

A far-left coalition calling itself the New Popular Front helped liberal politicians win a plurality of seats in the National Assembly two months ago, but the centrist and right-wing parties can outvote the leftists.

The leftists formed the New Popular Front shortly before the election to counter recent gains by right-wing lawmakers.

Macron promoted a more centrist coalition of pro-business lawmakers, but French voters chose to support more extremist candidates from the left and right.

Instead of pandering to the New Popular Front, Macron appointed Barnier, who would oversee domestic policy in France while Macron focuses on foreign policy.

Advertisement

The National Assembly could cast a vote of no confidence in Barnier's appointment if he does not submit a domestic policy of which the members disapprove.

A poll published Friday by Elabe indicates nearly three-fourths of those surveyed said Macron ignored the election results when he appointed Barnier.

Of those surveyed, 55% said Macron stole the election.

One element of the New Popular Front called France Unbowed, which is a far-left organization, on its website said Macron "refuses to recognize" the election results and demands Macron enacts the New Popular Front's policies.

Those policies include lowering the retirement age to 60, raising the minimum wage and recognizing a Palestinian state.

Macron earlier said he would not support policies promoted by France Unbowed.