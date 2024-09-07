Advertisement
Sept. 7, 2024 / 12:37 PM

United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death

By Simon Druker
The United Nations is now calling for a "full investigation" into the death of a 26-year-old American woman who was shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week. Photo courtesy International Solidarity Movement
The United Nations is now calling for a "full investigation" into the death of a 26-year-old American woman who was shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week. Photo courtesy International Solidarity Movement

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations is now calling for a "full investigation" into the death of a 26-year-old American woman who was shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.

In a statement issued Saturday, the family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi also called for an independent investigation into the recent university graduate.

"We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate," the family said in the statement.

"We call on President (Joe) Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties."

In a regular briefing Friday, U.N. Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters he hadn't been briefed on the case but still supported an inquiry.

"I had not heard of this case. I can tell you that we, of course, we would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable. And again, civilians must be protected at all times," Dujarric told reporters during his daily media availability.

"I don't have enough information. First I've heard here of it, I will get back to you," he said to a follow-up question, specifically asking if the United Nations condemns the shooting death.

Eygi, an American-Turkish citizen, died after being shot in the head on the West Bank by Israeli Defense Forces soldiers during a weekly demonstration.

The recent University of Washington graduate was attending a weekly protest against settlement expansions in the West Bank in Beita, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces later confirmed their members fired shots into a crowd but said the use of force was a defensive action.

Eygi, who was born in Turkey, was hit in the head and rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

"We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident," White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said Friday.

The International Solidarity Movement said 17 Palestinian protesters was been slain in Beitan since 2020.

