Advertisement
World News
Sept. 7, 2024 / 7:39 PM

Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages

By Don Jacobson
Thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday demanding a cease-fire and calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Organizers claimed 400,000 demonstrators took part as the country marked 11 months since the Palestinian militants kidnapped hundreds of Israelis on Oct. 7. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
Thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday demanding a cease-fire and calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Organizers claimed 400,000 demonstrators took part as the country marked 11 months since the Palestinian militants kidnapped hundreds of Israelis on Oct. 7. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Massive demonstrations demanding a deal to return the remaining Jewish hostages held by Hamas broke out across Israel late Saturday as protesters flooded into the streets 11 months after the start of the war in Gaza.

One of the largest demonstrations was in Tel Aviv, where videos showed what appeared to be many thousands of protesters choking Begin Road as family members of some of the estimated 101 remaining hostages implored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal with Hamas to gain their release.

Advertisement

Large-scale protests were also seen in Jerusalem, Haifa, Rehovot and elsewhere in the country. Organizers claimed 400,000 people turned out for Saturday's protest in Tel Aviv, which marked the 11-month anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel during which the hostages were seized.

Hebrew-language media reported protesters lit bonfires and blocked Darom Park in Tel Aviv, resulting in the arrest of five protesters who allegedly tried to damage vehicles while blocking traffic and attempted to break through security perimeters.

Related

One of the speakers at the Tel Aviv rally was former hostage Andrey Kozlov, who spent 246 days in captivity in Gaza before he was rescued by the Israel Defense Forces in "Operation Arnon."

Advertisement

"We cannot allow this disaster to continue. We must demand that our leaders do whatever is necessary and to do the right thing," Kozlov said.

The latest demonstration came less than a week after an estimated 700,000 people took to the streets of Israel after six abductees' bodies were recovered in Gaza, including that of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Many of the protesters accused Netanyahu of purposely blocking a negotiated hostage release deal in order to cling to power.

The prime minister, however, has insisted he will not accept any deal that leaves Hamas in control of the Gaza Strip and that Israel's security depends on the Palestinian militant group's "elimination."

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon spoke at a demonstration Saturday in Herzliya where called for the immediate resignation of Netanyahu's government, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The government, he said, "needs to be replaced as quickly as possible.

"We are the majority, that's why they fear elections," he said. "We need to prepare for the transition from protest to opposition to the criminal and dangerous government, which, according to all polls, has lost public legitimacy."

Latest Headlines

London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
World News // 2 hours ago
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The planned Queen Elizabeth II memorial will be located in St. James's Park in London, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee announced Saturday.
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
World News // 2 hours ago
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- French trade unions and leftist organizations are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's recent appointment of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said the world needs to address climate change while visiting the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea, which is partly endangered by a rising Pacific Ocean.
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
World News // 5 hours ago
Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after devastating southern China
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China with sustained winds blowing up to 156 mph.
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Russia launched 67 Shahed drones at various targets in Ukraine Saturday, but Ukrainian officials on Saturday said they destroyed 58 of them while several others flew into other regions.
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
World News // 7 hours ago
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations is now calling for a "full investigation" into the death of a 26-year-old American woman who was shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.
Palestinians bury their dead after Israeli forces pull out of Jenin in West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinians bury their dead after Israeli forces pull out of Jenin in West Bank
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces pulled out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the Palestinian refugee camp there early Wednesday following a 9-day "anti-terror" operation, one of the largest in the past two decades.
After Israeli troops fire into West Bank crowd, American-Turkish activist, 26, killed
World News // 1 day ago
After Israeli troops fire into West Bank crowd, American-Turkish activist, 26, killed
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An American activist has died after being shot in the head on the West Bank, officials confirmed on Friday.
7-Eleven parent rejects takeover bid from owner of Circle K
World News // 1 day ago
7-Eleven parent rejects takeover bid from owner of Circle K
Sept. 6 (UPI) --  
Telegram founder says French investigation against him 'misguided'
World News // 1 day ago
Telegram founder says French investigation against him 'misguided'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the social media platform Telegram, on Thursday called his arrest by French authorities "misguided" and "surprising."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement