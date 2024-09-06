17 students die in overnight school fire in central Kenya

President of Kenya William Ruto offered his condolences Friday morning for the 17 students killed in a overnight fire in central Kenya. He has called for an investigation and those responsible to be held to account. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- At least 17 students were killed overnight in a fire that tore through a school in central Kenya, officials and authorities said. The cause of the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County, was unknown, but The Star reports that it was located in one of its dormitories, which was razed by the blaze. Advertisement

National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the death toll to the national newspaper Friday morning, adding that 14 others were injured.

"We are investigating the cause and take necessary action," she said.

President William Ruto of Kenya described the incident in a statement as "horrific."

"Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County," he said on X.

"This is devastating news."

The president said the Ministry of Interior and Coordination is mobilizing necessary resources to support the affected families.

"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account," he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua added on X that they are asking schools "to enforce safety and security measures as outline by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert such tragedies."

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang is expected to address media on the fire soon, the education ministry said.

Rahab Mukami, a Kenyan member of Parliament for Nyeri County where the school is located, said in a statement that "we are deeply saddened by the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 17 young pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy."

"Our hearts are with the grieving families, the school the entire community, and all those affected by this devastating loss."

The school is locate in Kieni Constituency, which, according to its government website, has a population of nearly 176,000 people.

This is a developing story.