Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 4:29 AM

Japan's Kishida looks to preserve improved ties with South Korea on final visit

By Thomas Maresca
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L) and his wife, Yuko Kishida (C-R), are welcomed by a South Korean official upon arrival at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, on Friday for his final summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L) and his wife, Yuko Kishida (C-R), are welcomed by a South Korean official upon arrival at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, on Friday for his final summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan arrived in Seoul on Friday as he looks to give a final boost to improved bilateral ties before stepping down from office later this month.

Kishida was scheduled to hold his 12th and last summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, his partner in thawing out a frosty relationship that had reached its lowest point in decades around disputes over compensation for victims of wartime forced labor.

Advertisement

"When I became Prime Minister, our relationship with the ROK was in a very difficult situation, but thanks to the decision of President Yoon and myself, we were able to achieve a historic improvement in Japan-ROK relations," Kishida wrote on X ahead of his departure, using the official acronym for South Korea.

The two leaders restored what they termed "shuttle diplomacy" after Yoon visited Tokyo in 2023, marking the first time a South Korean leader had visited Japan for a bilateral summit in a dozen years.

Related

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo, complicated at the best of times, took a turn for the worse in 2018 when a Korean court ruled that two Japanese firms must provide compensation to victims of forced labor under Japan's 1910-45 colonial occupation of Korea.

Advertisement

The Yoon administration announced a plan last year to resolve the dispute by using South Korean public funds to pay the victims. Both sides later made moves to lift trade restrictions that had emerged in the wake of the 2018 decision.

Seoul and Tokyo have also grown closer with Washington, particularly on security cooperation in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. U.S. President Joe Biden invited Yoon and Kishida to Camp David for a first-ever trilateral summit in August last year, where the three leaders committed to strengthen joint responses to North Korea and other regional security challenges.

"Cooperation with the Republic of Korea is indispensable for the peace and stability of the region," Kishida wrote on X Friday. "At a time when the international situation is at a turning point in history, it is important to deepen cooperation ... and to continue to develop the relationship between the two countries in a future-oriented manner for the stability, peace and prosperity of the region."

Kishida announced last month that he will step down from office, ending his three-year tenure amid a massive slush-fund scandal that has embroiled his Liberal Democratic Party. The LDP will hold elections on Sept. 27 to choose his successor.

Advertisement

South Korea's Yoon said last week that improved ties and the trilateral security relationship would continue despite the coming leadership change.

"The South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation framework is very important not only to the Indo-Pacific but also the global economy and security, benefiting all three nations," Yoon said at a press conference "A change in the leadership will not change this framework, and it will be upheld through the official diplomatic agreements."

Kishida is scheduled to return to Tokyo on Saturday.

Latest Headlines

17 students die in overnight school fire in central Kenya
World News // 3 hours ago
17 students die in overnight school fire in central Kenya
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- At least 17 students were killed overnight in a fire that tore through a school in central Kenya, officials and authorities said.
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The United States and nine of its allies are formally accusing the Russian military of perpetrating wide-ranging cyberattacks for espionage and sabotage purposes since at least 2020, including targeting Ukraine.
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
World News // 8 hours ago
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- People in the small Dutch village of Kinderdijk celebrated "Illumination Week" on Thursday by illuminating the Netherlands' iconic windmills starting at dusk.
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
World News // 16 hours ago
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An initial round of autopsies shows some of the people who died in the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht off Sicily last month succumbed to asphyxiation after initially surviving in an air bubble, according to reports.
Britain to investigate Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket prices
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain to investigate Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket prices
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that they have launched an investigation into Ticketmaster regarding the sale of Oasis tickets and its use of so-called "dynamic pricing."
Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies from burn attack injuries
World News // 19 hours ago
Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies from burn attack injuries
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died of burn injuries after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend Sunday in a horrific attack that caused burns on 80% of her body. Her family Thursday called for justice.
YouTube adopts new teen safeguards on body weight, social aggression content
World News // 20 hours ago
YouTube adopts new teen safeguards on body weight, social aggression content
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- On Thursday YouTube rolled out what it said are additional safeguards for content recommendations for teen users. They were developed in consultation with YouTube's Youth and Families Advisory Committee.
White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
World News // 21 hours ago
White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners.
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
World News // 1 day ago
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Thursday she could not say homes were 100% safe after an excoriating report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London found the deaths of 72 people were avoidable.
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
World News // 22 hours ago
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday appointed the right-wing Les Republicains Party's Michel Barnier as the new prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Britain to investigate Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket prices
Britain to investigate Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement