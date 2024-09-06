Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 11:44 AM

EU climate service: August, summer 2024 both hottest on record

By Simon Druker
The summer of 2024 has been the hottest on record so far, a European Union agency said in a statement published Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | The summer of 2024 has been the hottest on record so far, a European Union agency said in a statement published Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The summer of 2024 has been the hottest on record so far, a European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

Samantha Burgess, the director of Copernicus which measures global surface air and sea temperatures, sea ice cover and hydrological variables on behalf of the European Union Space Program, said during the past three months of 2024 "the globe has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record."

Advertisement

"This string of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood of 2024 being the hottest year on record," Burgess said. "The temperature-related extreme events witnessed this summer will only become more intense, with more devastating consequences for people and the planet unless we take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The average surface air temperature this past August was 16.82 degrees Celsius which came in 0.71 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average for the same month.

Related

August temperatures clocked in around 1.51 degrees Celsius above the 1850 pre-industrial level, according to the service. It is also the 13th month over a 14-month period during which the global-average surface air temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by that amount.

Advertisement

"This has never happened in the entire ERA5 dataset, making it increasingly likely that 2024 is going to be the warmest year on record," the agency said in the statement.

Southern and eastern Europe generally saw above-average temperatures for the month.

Northwestern parts of Ireland, Britain and Iceland did see below-average temperatures in August, as did the west coast of Portugal, and southern Norway.

On a global level, eastern Antarctica, Texas, Mexico, Canada, northeast Africa, Iran, China, Japan, and Australia all measured above-average monthly temperatures during August.

Parts of far eastern Russia and Alaska, the eastern United States, parts of southern South America and areas of Pakistan all saw below-average monthly temperatures.

Arctic sea ice measurements continued to see a decline as well through August.

Ice measurements were 17% below average, the fourth-lowest August on record since satellite records became available and below average for the previous three years.

Latest Headlines

Telegram founder says French investigation against him 'misguided'
World News // 1 hour ago
Telegram founder says French investigation against him 'misguided'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the social media platform Telegram, on Thursday called his arrest by French authorities "misguided" and "surprising."
Israeli forces pull out of Jenin in West Bank after large-scale 'anti-terror' operation
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli forces pull out of Jenin in West Bank after large-scale 'anti-terror' operation
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces pulled out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the Palestinian refugee camp there early Wednesday following a 9-day "anti-terror" operation, one of the largest in the past two decades.
Britain's CMA finds Google is using anti-competitive practices in ad tech
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain's CMA finds Google is using anti-competitive practices in ad tech
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority Friday provisionally found that Google has abused its dominant market positions by using publisher and server buying tools to restrict competition in advertising tech.
Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea, first papal visit in nearly 30 years
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea, first papal visit in nearly 30 years
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis landed in Papua New Guinea on Friday, marking his farthest trip away from the Vatican during his 11 years as pontiff as he continues his Asian and South Pacific tour.
At least 3 killed, 51 injured in Russian airborne attacks across Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 3 killed, 51 injured in Russian airborne attacks across Ukraine
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Russian drones, missiles and artillery launched against targets across large areas of Ukraine overnight killed three people and injured 51, regional authorities said.
Japan's Kishida looks to preserve improved ties with South Korea on final visit
World News // 8 hours ago
Japan's Kishida looks to preserve improved ties with South Korea on final visit
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan arrived in Seoul on Friday as he looks to give a final boost to improved bilateral ties before stepping down from office later this month.
17 students die in overnight school fire in central Kenya
World News // 8 hours ago
17 students die in overnight school fire in central Kenya
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- At least 17 students were killed overnight in a fire that tore through a school in central Kenya, officials and authorities said.
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The United States and nine of its allies are formally accusing the Russian military of perpetrating wide-ranging cyberattacks for espionage and sabotage purposes since at least 2020, including targeting Ukraine.
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
World News // 13 hours ago
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- People in the small Dutch village of Kinderdijk celebrated "Illumination Week" on Thursday by illuminating the Netherlands' iconic windmills starting at dusk.
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
World News // 21 hours ago
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An initial round of autopsies shows some of the people who died in the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht off Sicily last month succumbed to asphyxiation after initially surviving in an air bubble, according to reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement